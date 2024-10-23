Airmen showcase creative solutions for modernization at COMACC Innovation Challenge

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – The Commander of Air Combat Command Innovation Challenge, previously known as ACC Spark Tank, was held at Joint Base Langley-Eustis on Oct. 18.



The challenge, which aims to inspire Airmen to cultivate creative ideas and find solutions to fix processes within their unit or command, was the first in-person innovation event at ACC since 2019.



This year’s challenge received more than 40 submissions. The five finalists gathered to brief their innovations to senior leaders, in hopes of receiving support, advocacy and resources to complete or advance their projects.



Here are the five finalists:



Mobile Aircraft Catch Can – Mr. John Morgan, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron, Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina

- The MACC is easy to maneuver and designed to catch spilled fuel from the F-16 underwing fuel vent for reclamation, instead of discarding spilled fuel at a cost.



Low-Cost Facility Security Solution – Senior Airman Chloe Keller, 1st Maintenance Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va.

- This solution features a sleeve crafted from a section of repurposed unserviceable fire hose. The sleeve slips over the closer arm of a door for added security in the instance of an active shooter.



Fan Filter Assembly Pre-Filter – 1st Lt. Paul Phan, 28th Test and Evaluation Squadron, Eglin AFB, Fla.

- This solution introduces the addition of a pre-filter to supplement the existing M98 filter of a CBRN Fan Filter Assembly unit. The pre-filter would extend the fan filter assembly's life by up to 100 days, reducing replacement frequency and minimizing our warfighter’s exposure to hazards.



Hand-Held Radio Protectors – Staff Sgt. Cody Kruzel, 757th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Nellis AFB, Nev.

- Frequent damage to unprotected radios leads to high costs and downtime. This project offers a low-cost solution: 3D-printed flexible sleeves that extend radio lifespan and improve reliability, reducing expenses and enhancing mission readiness.



Raspberry Pi SIGINT System – Master Sgt. Brandon Fleming, 16th Air Force, Air Force Cryptologic Office, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas

- This program aims to increase the proficiency of signals analysts in ACC by providing cost-effective, hands-on training using a Raspberry Pi-based signals intelligence system.



Each team presented their idea to a panel consisting of Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of ACC, Lt. Gen. Michael Koscheski, deputy commander of ACC, Chief Master Sgt. Dave Wolfe, ACC command chief, Maj. Gen. William Betts, ACC director of plans, programs and requirements, Brig. Gen. Jenn Hammerstedt, ACC director of logistics, engineering, and force protection, Brig. Gen. Abraham Jackson, ACC director of intelligence, Col. Ryan Wick, ACC deputy director of operations, and Dr. John Matyjas, ACC chief scientist.



The presentation began with a three-minute video introduction, followed by three minutes to expand upon the details of their project, and concluded with ten minutes of questions and answers from the panel.



Once all presentations were complete and after much deliberation, the panel announced the winner of the COMACC Innovation Challenge.



“We have some really good news,” Wilsbach said. “We are going to fund all five of these innovations. Thank you to all the teams this year for sharing your innovative ideas and for constantly striving for improvement. If our entire force did what you do, we would transform ourselves in a short amount of time.”



This year’s innovation challenge showcased the intelligence and ingenuity of ACC Airmen and exemplifies the command’s priorities: readiness, modernization, agile combat employment and taking care of airmen and families.



To wrap-up the event, Wolfe challenged ACC leaders to continue fostering an innovative mindset within their units.



“Our Airmen have great ideas,” Wolfe said. “They want to make things better, and they need your help to do that. Our Airmen come up with innovative ways to do things, and we need to develop a default mindset to let them run with their ideas.”



The COMACC Innovation Challenge finalists submitted their ideas through the Department of the Air Force Spark Tank Competition which runs until Spring 2025. If selected as one the competition’s finalists, they will have the opportunity to present their projects at the DAF level.

