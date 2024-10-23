Deployable medical unit officially changes name to 1st Global Field Medical Laboratory

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Story by Walter Ham  

    20th CBRNE Command

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – A deployable U.S. Army medical laboratory officially changed its name to reflect its global laboratory mission.

    The 1st Area Medical Laboratory was renamed the 1st Global Field Medical Laboratory on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, Oct. 16.

    The name change coincided with the 20th anniversary of the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, which has training readiness authority for the 1st Global Field Medical Laboratory.

    The Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland-headquartered 1st Global Field Medical Laboratory is part of the 44th Medical Brigade and 20th CBRNE Command.

    Soldiers and Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command routinely deploy from 19 bases in 16 states to confront and defeat the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and multinational operations.

    Soldiers from 1st Global Field Medical Laboratory perform surveillance, laboratory testing and health hazard assessments of environmental, occupational, endemic disease and CBRNE threats to support force protection and Weapons of Mass Destruction missions.

    Activated in 1942, the 1st Global Field Medical Laboratory has served in World War II, Korea, Vietnam and Afghanistan. Soldiers from the 1st GFML deployed to help contain the Ebola outbreak in Liberia in 2014 – 2015.

    The 1st GFML also served in seven different overseas locations to support the COVID-19 response, including U.S. military hospitals in Germany, South Korea and Japan.

    During numerous overseas missions, Soldiers from the 1st GFML have forged partnerships with many nations, including Australia, Germany, Poland, South Korea, Romania and Ukraine.

    Col. Dubray Kinney Sr., the commander of the 1st Global Field Medical Laboratory, said the name change better reflects the global mission of the 1st GFML Soldiers who save lives and enable mission readiness on the frontlines of freedom.

    “Our Lab Dragons make a difference around the world,” said Dubray, a graduate of the University of Maryland at Eastern Shore from Washington, D.C. who has deployed to Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq and Afghanistan. “Our new name represents the important mission that our Soldiers accomplish every day in defense of our nation.”

