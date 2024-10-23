Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSC 55th MEB change of command

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith | U.S. Army 1st Lt. Priyanka Srivastava (right), incoming commander of Headquarters

    SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith 

    55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 28th Infantry Division

    Scranton, Pa. – U.S. Army 1st Lt. Priyanka Srivastava assumed command of Headquarters Support Company, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade from Cpt. Dennis Zaitsev during a change of command ceremony at the Scranton Armed Forces Reserve Center Oct. 20, 2024.

    With the traditional passing of the company colors, the unit's legacy was symbolically passed as a building block for future performance and achievements. For the past two and a half years, Zaitsev held the responsibilities of ensuring the accomplishment of the unit's mission, as well as the welfare of its Soldiers. Those responsibilities now rest with Srivastava.

    "It has been an honor and privilege to be your Commander," Zaitsev said to the formation. "I thank each and every one of you here today for helping me grow both personally and professionally."

    Zaitsev went on to highlight some of the unit's accomplishments during his time as commander, which included a mobilization of 160 Soldiers to the southwest border to serve as the command element for more than 2,000 Soldiers supporting Homeland Security.

    Srivastava then addressed the formation for the first time as its new commander.

    "Thank you for all of your guidance and wisdom thus far," Srivastava said to Zaistsev. "To the Soldiers standing here before me today, know that I will try my hardest to be the company commander that you all deserve."

    Srivastava thanked Col. Brad Pierson, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade commander, for entrusting her with command of the company.

