NAVADMIN 074/21 announced the establishment of the FLANK SPEED effort. It provided initial guidance for the Navy transition from the Department of Defense (DoD) Commercial Virtual Remote (CVR) to an enduring Navy Microsoft (MS) Teams cloud-based solution. In today's digital age, email remains a powerful tool for communication. However, getting the most out of your email requires more than just sending messages—it involves the strategic use of platforms like Flank Speed (SharePoint) to maximize efficiency and engagement. Here’s how you can elevate your email game by leveraging Flank Speed’s features, particularly the News feature and its built-in analytics.



Maximize Announcements with Flank Speed News

1. Use Flank Speed News for Announcements: Instead of sending important announcements via email, consider using the Flank Speed News feature. This allows you to create visually appealing posts with rich content, including images, videos, and documents. By doing so, you ensure your message is presented in a more engaging format, which can increase readership and retention.



2. Centralize Information: Flank Speed News consolidates all your announcements in one place. This means team members can easily access all past and current announcements without having to sift through their email inbox. It streamlines information retrieval and keeps everyone on the same page.



Track Engagement with Built-In Analytics

1. Monitor Views and Progress: One of the standout features of Flank Speed is its built-in analytics. When you use the News feature for your announcements, you can track how many people have viewed your post. This insight is invaluable for understanding the reach of your communications and ensuring that critical information is being read by the intended audience.



2. Analyze Viewer Engagement: The analytics feature also provides details on user engagement. However, you cannot see the individual names of users who have read your announcements and who might need a follow-up. This level of insight helps you gauge the effectiveness of your communications and make data-driven decisions to improve future announcements.



3. Measure Impact: By regularly reviewing the analytics, you can measure the impact of your communications. Are certain types of announcements getting more views? Are there trends in engagement that you can capitalize on? Using this data, you can refine your approach to maximize impact and ensure your messages are hitting the mark.



Best Practices for Effective Email and Flank Speed Integration

1. Link to Flank Speed News in Your Emails: When sending an email about an important update, include a link to the relevant Flank Speed News post. This drives traffic to your Flank Speed site and ensures that all related information is centralized.



2. Use Clear and Descriptive Subject Lines: Whether sending an email or a Flank Speed announcement, use clear and descriptive subject lines. This helps recipients quickly understand the content and urgency of the message.



3. Encourage Feedback: Use Flank Speed's commenting features to encourage feedback and discussions on announcements. This not only fosters engagement but also helps you gather insights and improve future communications.



4. Follow Up Strategically: Use the analytics data to identify how many readers have not engaged with your announcements and follow up strategically. Personalized reminders can boost engagement and ensure no one misses out on important information.



By integrating Flank Speed News into your email strategy and utilizing its built-in analytics, you can enhance communication within your organization, ensure important messages are seen, and measure the effectiveness of your announcements. This approach not only saves time but also makes your communications more impactful and engaging.



So, the next time you draft an important email, think about how Flank Speed can help you get the most out of your message. Happy communicating!

