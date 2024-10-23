Youth, military police bridge gap through sporting event

Photo By Sgt. Alexander Chatoff | Staff Sgt. Alexis Seales from the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 89th Military...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Alexander Chatoff | Staff Sgt. Alexis Seales from the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 89th Military Police Brigade, dribbles a basketball against a high school student during the “Kids vs. Kops” basketball game between students from local Fort Cavazos high schools and Soldiers from the 89th Military Police Brigade Oct. 16, 2024, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexander Chatoff) see less | View Image Page

In a display of community and camaraderie, the Fort Cavazos Child & Youth Services and the Cavalry Family Housing Resident Advisory Board hosted a “Kids vs. Kops” basketball game, where students from Killeen, Shoemaker, Harker Heights and Chaparral High Schools faced off against Soldiers from the 89th Military Police Brigade Oct. 26 at Bronco Youth Center at Fort Cavazos.



The event aimed to foster positive relationships between youth and law enforcement, breaking down barriers and dismissing negative stereotypes about police officers. Through friendly competition, the students were given the opportunity to see the Soldiers as individuals beyond their uniforms, showing the humanity of law enforcement personnel.



Ashley Floeder, event coordinator and member of the Resident Advisory Board, elaborated on the significance of the event and its broader impact on the Fort Cavazos community.



“Today is the very first ‘Kids vs. Kops’ event that is meant to put MPs into a more humane light in the eyes of the youth,” Floeder said. “We want to show the teenagers that even MPs have a fun and goofy side while understanding they always have our safety as their number one priority.”



In addition to the basketball game, the event featured a special military working dog, or MWD, demonstration by the 226th MWD Detachment, 720th Military Police Battalion, 89th MP Bde. Attendees were given an up-close look at the skills and discipline of the dogs and their handlers.



“Being able to see these dogs in action and the training that they have is such a unique experience,” Floeder said. “Usually, people only see these types of demonstrations in videos online, but this is an excellent opportunity for the youth to see the vast expertise of Soldiers within the Military Police Corps.”



2nd Lt. Logan Bowling, a MP competitor from the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 720th Military Police Battalion, 89th MP Bde., expressed his excitement and importance of being part of this event.



“This really highlights the different aspects of our responsibilities as military police,” Bowling said. “It really helps us show the youth, and their parents, that we can be approachable and we’re here to assist, protect and defend the community members of this base. Any time you see an MP, they are really here for you.”



A student competitor and senior from Shoemaker High School, Jarmal Gaines, shared his experience after their win over the Soldiers from the 89th MP Bde. 55-47.



“The basketball game really shows that MPs have lives outside of work, but also that they work for us too,” Gaines said. “It has really helped us think of the bigger picture when it comes to the police and that they are more helpful and kind than what the news will ever tell you.”



Khalif Richardson, another senior from Shoemaker High School, shared his experiences in participating in Kids vs. Kops.



“I do believe that these kinds of events can build a bond between kids and police,” Richardson said. “Some kids are afraid of the police, but this can definitely help kids get to know the local police officers a little more and understand their job.”



Through events like this, the bond between police and the public strengthens, reminding everyone that MPs are integral parts of the community, working to keep it safe.



“We’re in charge of enforcing the law, and sometimes that can come off as a negative context to people that may not know exactly what our job entails,” said Col. Jeremy Kerfoot, commander of the 89th MP Bde. “Events, such as this basketball game, in a community sense, helps build that bridge of potential divsion to show that MPs are humans and can have fun as well. Community policing like this helps us connect directly to the public, which are the people we serve.”