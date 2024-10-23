Engineers make safety more concrete

Photo By Kelsie Steber | Members of the 92nd Engineer Battalion and Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison...... read more read more Photo By Kelsie Steber | Members of the 92nd Engineer Battalion and Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison leadership teams cut a ribbon at the new sidewalk on Essayons Drive, Oct. 23, 2024, at Fort Stewart, Ga. Soldiers from the 526th Engineer Construction Company started the project on Sept. 23. After working over 120 man-hours through two hurricanes and pouring 148 cubic yards of concrete, the 1,875-foot-long sidewalk was completed on Oct. 18. see less | View Image Page

Garrison leaders and Soldiers of the 92nd Engineer Battalion gathered to celebrate the official opening of a sidewalk on Essayons Drive on Oct. 23, 2024, here at Fort Stewart, Georgia.



“This project is a great example of the benefits of the troop construction program,” said Kyle Wemett, Planning and Engineering Division chief, Directorate of Public Works. “The 92nd Engineer Battalion Soldiers get to practice their skills in a real-world environment while Fort Stewart gets valuable infrastructure to improve the safety of the installation community.”



Soldiers from the 526th Engineer Construction Company started the project on Sept. 23, and after working over 120 man-hours through two hurricanes and pouring 148 cubic yards of concrete, the 1,875-foot-long sidewalk was completed on Oct. 18.



Soldiers from 1st and 3rd platoon put their skills to use by excavating to the correct grade, getting formwork to the right elevation, and filling with aggregate and concrete. Horizontal assets practiced excavating in tight areas with a skid, High Mobility Engineer Excavator, loader and grader.

The sidewalk – although insignificant to others – increases accessibility and readiness for Soldiers on the installation.



“Thank you for the work you have done over the last four weeks. For us, this is about safety for our soldiers and your soldiers getting from the barracks to the motor pool and the COF (company operating facility) and where we work at,” said Maj. Taylor Harrington, executive officer of the 83rd Chemical Battalion.



Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, Col. Marc Austin, reiterated the groups gratitude for the Soldier’s effort.



“I truly want to say thank you for rising to the challenge,” Austin said. “We have never had an engineering unit conduct something like this but after this we have more projects signed off on.”