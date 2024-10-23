Developmental assignments help employees enhance and advance their careers

It can be daunting to step into the unknown when changing jobs as it is uncertain whether or not the new job and professional environment will match well with the employees’ skills and interests. Additionally, individuals may feel hindered due to lacking qualifications or experience in their desired field.



Luckily, Installation Management Command (IMCOM) and U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart offer opportunities for employees to pursue developmental assignments in another directorate, garrison, or IMCOM region or headquarters element for up to 90 days. Opportunities vary based on funding, availability of positions, and the individual’s needs and capabilities.



Andrew Munsterman, who heads the Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP) at USAG Wiesbaden, recently concluded a developmental assignment in the area of Workforce Development for the USAG Stuttgart Directorate of Human Resources. Part of his work involved improving knowledge of the program that brought him here.



“I was able to work on building a SharePoint site, creating webinars, and public speaking,” he said. “One of my main projects was building a resource that people could use and find out ways to measure and market that workforce development program.”



“You can do a developmental anywhere, meaning you could go ahead and see another part of Europe if you wanted to. Of course, sometimes this can be something that deters people from wanting to do one, especially if they have other commitments, such as children,” said Munsterman.



In those cases, a local developmental opportunity working in a different directorate within the same organization, may work better.



Joshua Merrill, a budget analyst in USAG Stuttgart’s Resource Management Office, applied for his current position after several months serving in the same role on a developmental assignment. He believes it helped him stand out.



“It can be harder to compete if you have no experience, or in my case, access to certain programs,” Merrill said. “In my job, gaining this access can take months, so because I was able to get some done during my DAP, it made it easier for me to compete for the job in the end.”



Even fully remote opportunities may be available, as garrison Plans, Analysis and Integration Office Chief Jeremy Thompson experienced.



Thompson was assigned to the Army Materiel Command for his developmental opportunity, during which he was tasked with building a security, education, training, and awareness program for the Organic Industrial Base (OIB) and earned an acquisition certificate.



His assignment led him not only to grow his skills, but helped him gain a deeper understanding of senior organizational leadership.



“Every week, I was briefing three-star generals, Senior Executive Service (SES) members,” said Thompson, who was also able to sit in on executive-level meetings almost daily. “Being there and listening to the discussions they had really was exciting and made an impact on my view of how things are run and decided at higher levels.”



“I enjoy the fact that this program emphasizes growth and development for the individual. To me, it shows that the Army has a very progressive educational process to afford opportunities that ensure the individual can grow in their field or even beyond that.”



Munsterman encourages IMCOM civilian employees, including local nationals, to pursue a developmental assignment opportunity (DAO) if they are interested in one. But it’s not just the employee who can take something away from a developmental assignment – their home and temporary organizations benefit too.



“It demonstrates that an employee is not afraid to get out of their comfort zone and is willing to learn new things. It also helps the organization you're going to because you bring a diverse perspective, and you learn how another base, command, or section works so you can bring ideas back to your team. So, you're able to observe and learn different processes, provide yourself a challenge, and learn new skills,” Munsterman said.



Garrison employees interested in developmental assignments can visit the IMCOM SharePoint portal for a list of available opportunities or contact Michael Roach, USAG Stuttgart Workforce Development Specialist.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2024 Date Posted: 10.24.2024 09:58 Story ID: 483839 Location: STUTTGART, DE