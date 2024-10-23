Allied Service Members Forge Friendships at Soldiers' Fest

Over 3,000 Soldiers marched into the Fürstenberg beer tent at the Cannstatter Wasen on September 30, 2024, to attend the annual Soldaten Wasen (Soldiers’ Fest). Despite their diverse backgrounds, they all shared a common purpose on this day: to celebrate camaraderie, a tradition dating back to 1975.



Amid the clinking of glasses and German live music, a sense of unity is created amongst service members from the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland, reminding everyone of the bonds that tie together those who serve.



“I think any opportunity we have as a community to build our partnership with our German community is always a win for us,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave.



Previously known as the NATO beer maneuver, the fest is celebrated in downtown Stuttgart and takes place during the renowned Volksfest during the fall every year.



“Our soldiers have the opportunity to interact with the Bundeswehr, enabling them to share and learn about history as they exchange patches, understanding the significance of each. It shows how we all come together for one purpose, to serve and protect,” said Malave.



U.S. Soldiers aware of the uniqueness of this experience will travel from various parts of Germany to participate.



“We’ve had Soldiers join us from Baumholdern and Grafenwehr and I believe that it shows how special this event is for them if they are willing to travel from so far,” said Malave.



The event's significance and the importance of fostering new friendships among the troops are also highly valued by the Bundeswehr.



“The Soldiers' Fest for the Bundeswehr and armed forces of friendly nations is a great opportunity to exchange ideas with our allies from the U.S. and other partner nations,” said Lt. Col. Stephan. “Whether in action or the festival tent - the encounters and exchanges between the Soldiers are important.”



Symbolizing the partnership with Germany over the last few decades, it’s “a great opportunity to get together with the Bundeswehr and share drinks and stories and finding key similarities between our militaries,” said Capt. Andrew Horn, commander of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company.



Creating new relationships and strengthening existing ones is important for practical reasons as well.



“The ability to meet new officers and enlisted leaders in the community, means we can do joint training in the future,” said Horn.



Soldiers’ Fest brings many opportunities and future relationships among the different nations: “My favorite part is to watch everyone talk and create friendships with the German community,” said Malave.

