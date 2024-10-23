The Eyes and Ears of KFOR

Photo By Spc. Thomas Dixon | U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Lincoln Miller, assigned to the Oregon Army National Guard, goes...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Thomas Dixon | U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Lincoln Miller, assigned to the Oregon Army National Guard, goes into a Kosovo community and speaks with a civilian role-player to gather information that assists Kosovo Forces (KFOR) in predicting flash point events that may hinder their ability to provide a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement in the Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Oct. 7, 2024. KFOR 34 is a multinational training event conducted to prepare the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team for their deployment to the Kosovo Regional Command East. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon) see less | View Image Page

Hohenfels, Germany – U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Oregon Army National Guard lead engagement patrols as part of a Liaison Monitoring Team (LMT) during the Kosovo Forces (KFOR) 34 multinational training event at the Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Oct. 7th, 2024.



The LMT’s mission is to gather information about potential flash point events from Kosovan communities to assist KFOR in predicting or preventing violent engagements. By proactively identifying these conflicts, the LMT better enables KFOR to maintain a safe and secure environment.



During one patrol, the LMT approached the simulated Kosovan town of Leposavić, which was surrounded by barricades. They were greeted by civilian role-players who kept repeating one phrase, “No weapons!”



When asked by the LMT why the barricades were there, the civilians responded that “[they are to] keep KFOR Soldiers with weapons out.” Being unarmed, the LMT was allowed to enter.



“We are not combative,” said Sgt. Kaleb Wood, a member of the LMT. “We just want to maintain the peace.”



Although LMT Soldiers are selected from Infantry units, they receive specialized training on interviewing skills, working with interpreters, and leading Soldier engagements to become specialists in non-combative information collection.



“Our jobs are to be the eyes and ears for KFOR command,” said Wood.



After entering the town, Wood sat down to talk with Milica Jovanović, a civilian role-player, as she expressed issues facing her community, such as the poor water quality in the town.



While Wood and Jovanović were having their conversation, Miller received a call on the radio that an improvised explosive device had been reported in the area and gave the signal to evacuate. Despite this setback, the LMT learned about some of the issues the community was facing and was able to relay that information to KFOR command.



Even though this was a training exercise, the LMT does not take these scenarios lightly knowing they may face situations like this when they deploy to Kosovo.



For more information go to: https://jfcnaples.nato.int/kfor