Caring for Ourselves and Each Other: Wellness in Focus

Taking care of your mental health can be just as important as your physical health, especially in busy, high-pressure environments like military communities. Whether it’s exercising, taking time for yourself, or leaning on a support system, having healthy outlets can make a big difference.



In mid-September, the Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP) organized a sunrise yoga session on Panzer Kaserne to help bring people together for just these reasons. The event, called "Stronger Together at Sunrise," invited members of the community to step outside their usual routine, take a breath, and practice yoga as a way to focus on both mental and physical wellness.



“Yoga isn’t really about looking pretty, it’s not about how perfectly you can do the poses. It’s about being here, taking the time for yourself, and taking the time with your community,” said Maj. Brittany Fraser, who served as the event’s volunteer instructor. “It’s like the energy of the room completely changes when people really embrace that.”



Jada Stevens felt the power of the supportive environment during the session. “When I mess up at home by myself, I just stop and don’t try the move again,” she explained. “But here, I saw people making mistakes and then trying again. That type of community was nice to see—it pushed me to keep going.”



Stevens, who works at the Patch Barracks Community Bank, was encouraged to attend the session with her colleague, Sarah Puckett, by their supervisor.



Puckett observed that the session wasn’t about being perfect, but rather about recognizing your own limits and understanding what’s okay for you. “That awareness of yourself really plays into being aware of when your mental health isn’t where it should be,” she said. “When you don’t know that you’re not doing all right, you can’t reach out for resources.”



For Michelle Fox, a licensed counselor at ASAP, this was a major reason for organizing the event. As someone who has experienced the stress relief that yoga can bring, she thought it would be helpful for the garrison community to feel the same benefits.



Within military communities, it can be tough to manage mental health on your own. The high demands—whether you're a service member, civilian employee, or family member—can lead to burnout or stress, which is why finding ways to cope, whether through reading, traveling, exercising, or something else, is so important. Having healthy ways to deal with stress doesn’t just help you feel better; it can make a real difference in your mood and productivity.



That’s something Fraser, an Army Civil Affairs officer, understands well. She began practicing yoga on the recommendation of friends after her first deployment to Afghanistan, which made her realize the need to develop healthy coping mechanisms for stress. It’s since become a pivotal tool for her to manage the demands of military life and maintain a sense of balance.



“It really changed how I thought about problems, and it gave me time to myself that I never really had,” she said.



As the days get shorter and the temperatures drop, these coping strategies become even more crucial. Less sunlight means less vitamin D, and that can have a real impact on your mood. Many people find themselves struggling to stay on top of daily life during the winter months. That’s why it’s important to find ways to get more vitamin D—whether that’s through your diet, supplements, or making the most of sunlight when you can. And remember, supporting friends and family is just as important. Something as simple as sending a text or grabbing a coffee with someone can brighten their day.



Along with staying connected, USAG Stuttgart offers plenty of resources for everyone in the community. ASAP’s Employee Assistance Program (EAP) offers free, confidential, non-medical counseling for adults who aren’t active duty. For those needing more focused help, the Substance Use Disorder Clinical Care (SUDCC) program provides one-on-one therapy with a psychologist. There are also Chaplain Services and Military & Family Life Counselors (MFLC) available. While reaching out for help can feel intimidating, it’s important to remember there are multiple resources—and if one counselor isn’t the right fit, “don’t give up on counseling,” Fox said. “You can always request to see someone else who might fit your needs better.” A full list of resources is available on the USAG Stuttgart mobile app.



As we transition from fall to winter, staying connected and looking out for one another is key. Whether it’s inviting someone out for coffee or organizing a weekend activity, those small gestures can go a long way. For everyone in the military community, keeping that in mind as winter approaches can make all the difference.

