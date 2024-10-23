Team Rota: Manuel Jesus Barrientos Alcedo

Manuel Jesus Barrientos Alcedo, known as Barri, works as a management assistant for Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Fire Department.



“I am in charge of all the paperwork for Fire & Emergency Services Department in different areas such as financial, purchasing, human resources, naval hospital and safety,” he explained.



This includes budget preparation and execution, procuring supplies for the three stations, serving as a government purchase cardholder, an official reviewer for Defense Travel System (DTS), and facility and personnel management.



Barrientos Alcedo, born in Cadiz but grew up in Rota, enlisted in the Spanish navy after high school where he worked in admin and military communications. He got out of the navy after six years and started work on the installation with Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR). Prior to his current role, he worked as operations assistant, accounting technician and financial technician for MWR.



He enjoys the variety of his current job – particularly the financial, accounting and administrative duties.



“I am also the point of contact of my department with the rest of the departments at the base,” said Barrientos Alcedo. “So I learn a lot by being in contact with other departments, which is very important because I am constantly learning.”



As a vital part of the fire team, Barrientos Alcedo feels the close-knit department creates a strong working environment.



“My coworkers are very responsible and hard-working,” he said. “They are always willing to help and collaborate, making my work much easier.”



In his free time, Barrientos Alcedo is a big fan of sports like running, paddle tennis, and surfing.



“I really like spending time with my family. I love traveling and reading.”



