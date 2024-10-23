Senior U.S. Marines Visit Ishigaki

Photo By Sgt. JVonnta Taylor | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James Glynn, left, commanding general of Marine Forces...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. JVonnta Taylor | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James Glynn, left, commanding general of Marine Forces Pacific, and Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner, middle-right, commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, pose for a photo with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members during exercise Keen Sword 25 at JGSDF Camp Ishigaki, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 23, 2024. KS25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. JVonnta Taylor) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP S. D. BUTLER, Okinawa, Japan – Lt. Gen. James Glynn, commander U.S Marine Corps Forces Pacific, joined Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, III Marine Expeditionary Force commanding general, during a recent trip to Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Camp Ishigaki, Okinawa, Japan October 23, 2024.



During the visit, Glynn and Turner met with Marines from the 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, III MEF, who are participating in Exercise Keen Sword 25; and Japan Ground Self Defense Force service members stationed in Ishigaki. Glynn and Turner met with JGSDF leadership to address current security concerns and continued support to the defense of Japan.



This is the first time the Commander of Marine Corps Forces Pacific has visited the Sakishima Islands and marks a significant milestone in the U.S.-Japan Alliance.



III Marine Expeditionary Force provides the United States with a forward-deployed force in readiness in the Pacific theater. It is a globally responsive, expeditionary, and fully scalable Marine Air-Ground Task Force, capable of deploying forces for operations ranging from crisis response to combat operations.



For more information on this visit, please contact the III Marine Expeditionary Force Communication Strategy and Operations at IIIMEFmedia@usmc.mil.



Questions regarding Keen Sword 25 should be directed to the Combined Joint Information Bureau at indopacom.yokota.usfj.mbx.j021@mail.mil.







米海兵隊幹部、石垣を訪問





海兵隊基地キャンプバトラー（沖縄県） -2024年10月23日、米太平洋海兵隊軍司令官ジェームズ・グリン中将は、第三海兵遠征軍司令官ロジャー・B・ターナー中将とともに、沖縄の陸上自衛隊石垣駐屯地を訪問しました。



訪問中、グリン中将とターナー中将は、キーン・ソード25演習に参加している第3海兵師団第12海兵沿岸連隊の海兵隊員や、石垣に駐留している陸上自衛隊の隊員と会談しました。グリン中将とターナー中将は陸上自衛隊の指導者と会談し、現在の安全保障上の懸念や日本の防衛に対する継続的な支援について話し合いました。



米太平洋海兵隊軍が先島諸島を訪問するのは今回が初めてであり、日米同盟における重要な節目となります。



第三海兵遠征軍は、太平洋地域における即応態勢の前方展開部隊を米国に提供します。この部隊は、危機対応から戦闘作戦に至るまで、さまざまな作戦に部隊を展開することができる、世界規模の即応性、遠征性、完全な拡張性を備えた海兵空地任務部隊です。



この訪問に関する詳細は、第三海兵遠征軍広報運用企画部、下記の連絡先までお問い合わせください。



IIIMEFmedia@usmc.mil



キーン・ソード25に関する質問は、共同統合情報局、下記の連絡先までお問い合わせください。



indopacom.yokota.usfj.mbx.j021@mail.mil