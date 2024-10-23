Edwards hosts Norwegian Foot March

In a remarkable display of physical endurance and military camaraderie, Edwards Air Force Base, California, hosted the inaugural Norwegian Foot March, Oct. 15. The march attracted 147 service members from four out of five U.S. military branches, emphasizing the importance of combat readiness and resilience in today’s dynamic global landscape.

The Norwegian Foot March, a longstanding military tradition originating in Norway, challenges participants to complete an 18.6-mile course while carrying a weighted rucksack. This rigorous event serves as a vital assessment of physical and mental toughness. For Airmen and other service members, the march is more than just a test of fitness; it symbolizes the resilience required in combat situations and deployments.

“The Norwegian Foot March is important because it not only honors a significant foreign military tradition but also serves as a rigorous test of physical endurance that we are allowed to participate in,” said Staff Sgt. Andrew Monroe, 412th Security Forces Squadron. “This event also promotes teamwork and strengthens culture among four out of five services across the Department of Defense, which is crucial for mission success towards the Great Power Competition.”

The march is designed to push participants to their limits, testing both their physical capabilities and mental fortitude. Completing the challenging course is a testament to an Airman’s combat readiness, as it prepares them for the demanding conditions they may face in the field.

Among the participants, 42 members successfully completed the march, with 20 qualifying for the coveted Norwegian Foot March Bronze Pin. This level of participation underscores a strong commitment to readiness, highlighting the service members' willingness to embrace challenges outside their typical roles said Moore who served as

This event marks the first Norwegian Foot March held at Edwards setting a precedent for future military readiness initiatives. The high turnout reflects not only the enthusiasm of the participants but also the commitment to refocusing on combat readiness amidst evolving global threats.

“When members completed the march, it showed to themselves, that they can endure challenging conditions like the 18.6 mile ruck, which is vital during deployments and combat situations,” Monroe said.

As the world continues to face new challenges, events like the Norwegian Foot March serve as critical reminders of the importance of physical fitness, mental resilience, and the unified spirit among the U.S. armed forces. With strong participation and engagement, the march has set a new standard for readiness at Edwards and beyond.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.23.2024 Date Posted: 10.23.2024 17:15 Story ID: 483800 Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Edwards hosts Norwegian Foot March, by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.