When Seconds Matter: Kirtland AFB Deploys State-of-the-Art Wildfire Sensors

KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. -- Imagine being notified of a wildfire at first spark – before it could expand, blanket the sky with smoke, and ravage acres of wilderness. At Kirtland Air Force Base, this scenario is no longer a distant dream but a groundbreaking reality, as cutting-edge wildfire detection sensors were installed on Oct. 23, poised to transform fire detection—and potentially save lives—across central New Mexico.



In a battle where every second counts, the installation of the Wildfire Detection Sensor system marks a groundbreaking achievement, as it becomes the first system of its kind within both the Department of Defense (DoD) and the state of New Mexico. This innovative technology, part of the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) Wildfire Detection Project, is designed to detect wildfires at their earliest stages, offering an unparalleled level of sensitivity, accuracy of information received, and drastically reduces the speed of our response.



By identifying small fires before they spread, these sensors help prevent large-scale wildfires, which are difficult to control and can cause devastating loss of life, property, and natural resources.



“The community of ABQ and on Kirtland are our number one priority,” said Jaime Jimenez, Kirtland Air Force Base Installation fire chief. “Early detection means our firefighters and other supporting mission partners can come out here quicker to extinguish the fire.”



Although other advanced wildfire detection systems exist, what makes this system unique is the specific combination of advanced sensors, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning to detect wildfires in real time, as well as the scale and sensitivity of the system. Current detection systems rely heavily on high-definition cameras, satellites, and drones. This deployment is expected to set a new standard for wildfire detection nationwide.



Developed with innovative science, the sensors are capable of detecting a wide range of fire indicators, including particulate matter, temperature changes, and gases such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and sulfur oxides. Tested in controlled environments, these sensors have proven to be 1,000 times more sensitive than commercial off-the-shelf smoke alarms and were able to distinguish between new ignitions and background smoke from distant wildfires. Throughout a large-scale test during a prescribed burn in Red Bluff, California, the sensors demonstrated its ability to detect fires at ignition and at distances of up to five miles.



In addition to its sensitivity and advanced technology, the system uses a combination of cellular and long-range radio communication to transmit data, ensuring reliable performance even in areas with limited connectivity. The reliable transmission of data ensures that fire detection alerts can reach emergency responders without delay, enabling them to mobilize quickly, regardless of the location. This capability is crucial in areas prone to wildfires, where early detection and fast response can prevent small fires from becoming uncontrollable disasters.



"We are at high risk for wildland fire, with our sagebrush being so close together, the fire can travel faster. It’s important we have devices like these to give our responders that extra time to come and put out those fires before they become uncontrollable,” explained Mark Bean, 377th Air Base Wing Plans and Programs range operations officer.



A total of 14 sensors were placed through the installation, covering more than 1000 acres.



The deployment of this system in New Mexico is particularly significant given the state’s vulnerability to wildfires. The sensors provide real-time data that can be used by local fire departments and emergency response teams to issue timely alerts and warnings, integrating with platforms such as the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) and Waze. This technology not only represents a leap forward in wildfire detection but also serves as a crucial tool for improving public safety and mitigating the devastating effects of wildfires.



By combining advanced wildfire detection technology with the opening of the USDA Forest Service Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands Air Tanker Base (ATB) earlier this year, the ability to both detect and combat wildfires in the region is significantly enhanced. The combination of cutting-edge detection and a strategically placed ATB on Kirtland dramatically improves the speed and accuracy of wildfire responses, reducing the potential for devastating wildfires to spread.



Together, these systems create a proactive fire management infrastructure that can handle both detection and suppression, setting a new standard for fire safety not only in N.M. but also across the U.S. Air Force and DoD.

