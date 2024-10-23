Airman becomes first-generation military, joining a life-long brotherhood

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aaron Vincent Gumafelix, a fuels systems maintenance...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aaron Vincent Gumafelix, a fuels systems maintenance specialist assigned to the 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron, poses for a photo with his family during a wedding celebration. Gumafelix migrated from the Philippines in 2017 at the age of 22. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

As Senior Airman Aaron Vincent Gumafelix stepped off the plane, he was immediately blinded by the yellow light reflecting off the brown, rocky terrain and the smell of chlorine filling his nostrils. The searing heat, despite it being October in Qatar, took him back to his childhood, where he patiently waited for the return of his father, after 11 months.



Gumafelix’s father worked closely with F-117 Nighthawk stealth aircraft and their pilots, as a general and special purpose vehicle technician, a private contractor tasked with providing technical support to King Khalid Air Base. This time he brought back more than just fascinating stories of planes and pilots flying in a desert landscape; he returned with a brown leather bomber jacket that would impact Gumafelix’s decision to serve.



“It was rusty, shiny and very thick,” said Gumafelix, a fuels systems maintenance specialist assigned to the 92nd Civil Engineering Squadron. “The funny thing is we live in the Philippines and the weather is humid and tropical, and you wouldn’t wear it. It’s funny that the jacket opened a door for me to join [the Air Force] later in life and I did have that opportunity when I got to the United States.”



Like his father, Grumafelix’s job is to provide clean water to Airmen, maintain infrastructure, ensure effective fueling operations and problem-solve, supporting the mission. Gumafelix shared how joining the Air Force has allowed him to pursue his dreams and become a part of a brotherhood.



The youngest of three children, Gumafelix is first-generation military, whose passion led him to join at the age of 22. After he migrated to the U.S. from the Philippines, he enlisted out of Bergenfield, New Jersey, and although he initially wanted to work as a mechanic for the Air Force, he was assigned as a civil engineer. Gumafelix joined for a multitude of reasons, but primarily to serve his country.



“Besides opportunities with schooling, meeting new people, getting to know other cultures and different walks of life, I joined to serve my country,” said Gumafelix. “Everyone you meet, especially in CE, is diverse and from around the world [giving you] the opportunity to bond and find common ground. I am definitely learning a lot, but not just as an Airman, but in real life outside of the Air Force.”



Gumafelix described the joy of being consistently challenged with complexities of his job where no one day is the same. He finds his job and being part of the 92nd CES fulfilling because not only does he get to complete hands-on projects, but his work behind the scenes is critical to supporting the mission. He elaborated that the main mission of maintaining air superiority is important, but without many supporting agencies the mission is unable to be successful.



“The military is similar to being in a brotherhood,” said Gumafelix. “You just look out for each other. It’s different because you have the family you were born with and then you meet people, develop a close bond with them, where you would die for these people.”



This experience has taught Gumafelix to appreciate this community, knowing that his co-workers have his back no matter the situation. Gumafelix expressed his gratitude for this camaraderie that will last a lifetime. This inheritance of over 300,000 new brothers-and-sisters-in arms created a supportive environment permanently impacting Gumafelix.



Gumafelix’s professional aspirations include earning his degree from the Community College of the Air Force and securing promotions, enabling him to share the knowledge and experience he has gained with others.



“Joining the Air Force did me a lot of good,” reflected Gumafelix. “I did realize when I was in Qatar how it felt very full circle. My parents are very proud of me because I’m the first to carry our name representing the Air Force, which is very cool!”