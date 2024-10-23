23d CPTS crushes FY closeout amid Hurricane Helene

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — As Hurricane Helene unleashed damaging winds and heavy rainfall across the region, Moody Air Force Base entered a mission-essential posture. In the midst of this, the 23rd Comptroller Squadron faced the unique challenge of finalizing Team Moody's end-of-year financial obligations under emergency conditions.



Despite the obstacles caused by the storm, the squadron remained relentless working from the base’s Emergency Operations Center, pushing through the challenges to finalize their end-of-year financial responsibilities emphasizing the vital role they play in the Air Force’s mission.



“Closing out the fiscal year is always a high-pressure event, but doing it during Hurricane Helene, with many of our systems disrupted, required incredible teamwork and adaptability,” said Lt. Col. Elicia Brown, 23rd CPTS commander. “Our team stayed focused, and their performance in the EOC ensured we met every deadline. I couldn’t be prouder of our team.”



With millions of dollars at stake, the squadron worked around the clock to meet the Air Force's financial obligations successfully securing crucial funds to support Attack-Rescue-Prevail missions across the Air Force.



"The 23rd CPTS balanced normal closeout operations with limited communications while also sourcing emergency funds for recovery efforts,” said Master Sgt. Aisha L. Melendez, Financial Operations flight chief. “Despite the personal and professional challenges posed by the storm, the team remained focused on the mission."



During Hurricane Helene, 23rd CPTS not only managed the fiscal year closeout but also prepared for the Limited Evacuation Order disbursing operations, ensuring funds were available for emergency needs. Melendez highlighted the team's readiness to support evacuees by preparing emergency financial operations, showcasing the squadron's adaptability in balancing fiscal responsibilities with disaster response efforts.



Working from the EOC created unique opportunities for efficiency, bringing together key players who would typically be dispersed across the base.



"Being in one location allowed us to streamline communications. It was one of the best experiences I’ve had in terms of efficiency," Brown said. “We look forward to similar setups in the future—though hopefully without a hurricane."



Hurricane Helene caused widespread disruptions on the installation and in local communities, pausing most base operations. However, the 23rd CPTS remained connected to the larger Air Force financial network through backup systems and alternative communication methods.



Despite network outages and limited resources, the team of 13 finance Airmen and three resource advisors executed just over $1 million in less than 24 hours, ensuring the Air Force's fiscal obligations were met.



“Our squadron performed outstandingly,” Brown added. “Air Combat Command trusted us and sent funding until the final hour, allowing us to fund every requirement our wing needed. I don’t have words for how proud I am of their efforts."



Despite the challenges posed by the storm, the team maintained high morale throughout closeout. Working without their usual resources, they adapted to laptop screens and created makeshift workstations with folding tables and chairs along one wall of the EOC. Although delayed and unreliable communication outside the EOC caused some response time issues, the team’s proximity allowed them to stay efficient and focused, utilizing the EOC’s capabilities to get the job done.



"Closeout is like our Super Bowl season," Brown said. "We’ve been in closeout mode since July, and we had a solid fiscal strategy in place. Add some good food and laughter, and morale stayed high even during the storm."



In the final 48 hours of the fiscal year, the squadron secured additional funding, receiving over $580,000 from ACC. Thanks to early planning, the 23rd CPTS was able to execute more than $5 million in unfunded requirements over the last six months.



The team’s success wasn’t just about numbers; it was about dedication. “Our comptrollers and contracting teams are steadfast professionals,” Brown said. “They live out the Air Force core values—service before self, excellence in all we do—regardless of the challenges."



"Happy New Fiscal Year," Brown wrote in an email celebrating the squadron's hard work and perseverance. "This was the most unique fiscal year closeout for the record books, and our team made sure excellence was the standard."



As recovery efforts continue, the work of the 23rd CPTS has ensured Moody AFB is financially positioned to move into fiscal year 2025.

