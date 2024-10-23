Learning the Ropes

Courtesy Photo | A watermelon is sliced while on horseback during the National Cavalry Competition in...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A watermelon is sliced while on horseback during the National Cavalry Competition in El Reno, Oklahoma on September 12, 2024. The competition lasted a total of five days ending with an award ceremony presenting each categories winners' with ribbons and more. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Mackenzie Striker) see less | View Image Page

El Reno, Oklahoma — Members of the 1st Infantry Division Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard (CGMCG) competed in the U.S. Cavalry Association’s annual Bivouac and National Cavalry Competition in El Reno,Oklahoma, Sept.9-15, 2024.



The U.S. Cavalry Association hosts the National Cavalry Competition annually, inviting horsemen from around the globe to participate. This year the CGMCG competed alongside London’s Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, Fort Irwin’s 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, and various civilian groups. The event included military and combat horsemanship, military field jumping, mounted saber and pistol competitions, and cross-country mobility.



Spc. Weston Gustafson, an Infantryman with the CGMCG, participated in this year’s competition by providing care to the horses as well as competing in the Major Howze Team Mobility event. Gustafson has been a member of the color guard for four months working as a farrier, caring for the horse’s hooves and wellbeing.



He says the biggest difference between working as a member of the color guard and working as an infantryman is the schedule and amount of work that needs to be done.



“As an infantryman my days were mainly spent in the motorpool, never really sure what was needed and having to be flexible. As a farrier you know at the start of the day what needs to be done and what horses need to be taken care of,” Gustafson said.



While the hours may be longer Spc. Gustafson says he still enjoys it, as it reminds him of when he was younger and worked on a ranch.



“I started working on my dad’s farm and ranch when I was about 12 and continued working there every summer until I joined the army at 28. I was excited when I got to try out for CGMCG because there is something really fulfilling about putting in a full day of manual labor and being able to see your progress at the end of the day,” said Gustafson.



He feels that the caring of the horses’ hooves and wellbeing is a mostly forgotten but important aspect of these competitions.



“It’s not the easiest line of work but it is one of the most rewarding experiences that I've been able to go through in the Army,” Gustafson said.



His hard work combined with the other trooper’s performances paid off for Fort Riley, they brought home a total of 10 ribbons from various parts of the competition, with five first place ribbons in World War I Authenticity, 1776-1800Authenticity, 1812 Authenticity, Saber Level 2, and Pistol Level 2.



You can learn more about the CGMCG on the 1st Infantry Division website https://www.1id.army.mil/ and check out the U.S. Cavalry Association at https://uscavalryassociation.org/.