Moody AFB hosts annual career fair

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – The 23rd Force Support Squadron’s Military and Family Readiness Center hosted its annual Fall Career Fair at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 17, 2024.

The event featured more than 50 booths, showcasing a wide range of career opportunities and offering Airmen a glimpse into potential career paths after military service.

“It’s disheartening when you are applying for jobs with little success,” said Mica Dwyer, 23rd FSS work and life specialist. “The Moody Career Fair brings together a wide range of professions in one place, offering opportunities for employers that are actively looking to hire professionals with the experience our Airmen bring while also providing educational opportunities for them to explore.”

Transitioning out of the military can be daunting for some Airmen, especially those who have spent most of their life as a service member. The career fair can provide a sense of security for those who are nervous about the transition.

Joseph Merriex, one of the career fair volunteers, expressed his gratitude for supporting Team Moody.

“Being able to highlight and showcase different opportunities, especially for our service members, is very rewarding,” Merriex said.

For more information on job opportunities outside the military, contact the MFRC at 229-257-3333.

