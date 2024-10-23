Yeoman Second Class Patrick R. Fishter Balances Multiple Hats at NRC Houston

At Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Houston, Yeoman Second Class Patrick R. Fishter is a whirlwind of activity, wearing multiple hats with a precision that would make a circus juggler envious. From managing legal processes to overseeing command correspondence and ensuring security, Fishter’s roles are as diverse as they are demanding. But beyond the uniform and the responsibilities, there’s a story of adaptability, resilience, and a touch of personal ambition.



Originally hailing from Montgomery, Alabama, Fishter’s journey has taken him from the bustling streets of Houston to the corners of the globe, all while juggling the needs of his two daughters. His current role at NRC Houston is nothing short of multifaceted. As the Assistant Lead Petty Officer (LPO), Command Legal Manager, and Security Clerk, Fishter’s day-to-day duties are a blend of meticulous paperwork, strategic management, and ensuring the security and legal integrity of his command.



Life in the Navy wasn’t always as seamless as it sounds. Fishter’s journey from an active-duty Naval Aircrewman to his current role in the Navy Reserve is a testament to his resilience and adaptability. “I have ten years Active-Duty/Training and Administration of Reserves (TAR) time in service,” he reflects. “I originally enlisted as a naval aircrewman (mechanical). My goal was to join as a commissioned officer, and I still aspire to achieve that.”



Fishter’s transition from active duty to the Reserve was not without its challenges. When a family situation made it difficult for him to maintain the demanding schedule of an aircrewman, he turned to his chain of command for support. “When my wife and I separated, I became the primary caregiver for my daughters,” he shares. “My ability to be away from home on short notice was significantly impacted. I brought this up to my command, and they were incredibly understanding. They provided me with options and guided me through the process of cross-rating.”



This support was instrumental in helping Fishter navigate his new path. “A previous chief of mine arranged Temporary Active Duty (TAD) orders for me at his reserve center,” he recalls. “This allowed me to gain hands-on experience in my new rating before transferring to another command. That experience restored a lot of the faith I had in the Navy Reserve.”



Fishter’s Navy career has also taken him to remarkable places around the world. One of the most memorable experiences was in Bahrain. “During my first tour as an aircrewman, I had the opportunity to visit a local mosque in Bahrain,” he says. “Before this experience, I knew little about Islam and was initially skeptical. However, the local community welcomed us with open arms, offering a tour and explaining their culture and religion. It was a profound experience that deepened my connection to the people and enhanced my confidence in our mission.”



Despite his demanding job, Fishter finds time to fuel his passions outside of the Navy Reserve. “I enjoy boxing and teach my children the basics,” he says with a smile. “At my last command, I even taught some of my coworkers’ kids how to box. It’s a great way to stay active and connect with others.”



Looking ahead, Fishter has clear goals both professionally and personally. “I still have the desire to pursue a commission,” he notes. “After my time in the Navy, I’m interested in getting into real estate. I like the idea of owning and managing property. It’s a new challenge that I’m excited to explore.”

Fishter exemplifies the spirit of the Navy Reserve. His ability to balance multiple roles while maintaining a strong focus on his family is a testament to his character and commitment. As NRC Houston continues to support over 1000 Warfighters across 25 Reserve units, having someone like Fishter on their team ensures that they are in capable hands.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.24.2024 Date Posted: 10.23.2024 14:02 Story ID: 483769 Location: HOUSTON, TEXAS, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yeoman Second Class Patrick R. Fishter Balances Multiple Hats at NRC Houston, by CDR Cheryl Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.