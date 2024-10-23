173rd FW hosts Pilot for a Day

KINGSLEY FIELD, Ore.--- The unique experience of becoming a F-15C Eagle pilot is normally a series of rigorous schools eventually landing you at Kingsley Field, but one individual received the fast pass to be a fighter pilot for a day.



The 173rd Fighter Wing had the honor to bring Carsen “Deadshot” Darnell to Kingsley Field as part of the Pilot for a Day program, Oct. 11, 2024.

Carsen lived the average life of a 11-year-old middle schooler. He was an avid baseball player, who enjoyed playing video games with his brother Landen, which coined his callsign “Deadshot” from his prowess while playing first person shooter games.



At the age of 11, Carsen suffered from extreme pain and lost feeling in his arm and fingers which caused him to be life flighted to the hospital. After arriving at the hospital doctors discovered a tumor on his spinal column. Carsen underwent a long, risky surgery which reduced the size of the tumor, providing him much needed relief, but it could not be completely removed. He still requires chemotherapy every three months for the rest of his life to prevent it from growing.



Carsen and his family woke at 4:30 a.m. to make the drive over the mountain pass to Kingsley Field from their home in Central Point, Oregon. Upon his arrival he was greeted by a sign welcoming him to Kingsley Field before meeting with Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Manfull, 173rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airframe Powerplant General Flight Chief, who would be their guide for the day. Manfull and the Darnell’s have a long history of friendship starting back in 2005.



“It was really special to have the opportunity to help create an amazing experience for Carsen and his family,” said Manfull. “I was personally blown away by the overwhelming willingness from our members to make Carsen’s day an extraordinary memory; it really showcased what the ‘Kingsley family’ truly means.”



The on-base adventure began with Carsen and his family taking a ride with Airfield Management to conduct airfield lighting and conditions checks prior to the days flying. Having reviewed the flightline and what would seem to be an endless line of blue lights he returned to the Operations building.



One of the first steps to being a pilot is to be outfitted in the proper uniform, and in this case a custom-made flight suit, which the Aircrew Flight Equipment specialist fashioned just for the occasion. The flight suit included a name patch with his callsign, and like many military uniforms, it was outfitted with several Velcro spots for patches. Various members throughout the base provided Carsen with patches form their perspective careers to place on every location, with some holding multiple patches.



After suiting up and learning about all the parts of a G-suit, helmet, and harness, it was off to learn how to parachute via a simulator. Carsen was strapped into the simulator and his family and crew watched as he attempted to land on an aircraft carrier in the ocean while parachuting from the sky.



Free from the parachute harness he was off to see the cockpit of a mock F-15 Eagle. He and his brother Landen turned all the knobs and pretended to fly.



Now that he was familiar with the equipment, it was time for Carsen to receive his mission briefing. 114th Fighter Squadron F-15C Instructor Pilot, Maj. Edwin Kingman took on the task. The briefing started with a review of the flying schedule breakdown, which included “jets on a stick”, before moving to the operations desk. At the operations desk they reviewed the weather conditions, flight plan, mission set, contingency plans, and he was even able to listen in with all the other Team Kingsley pilots during their briefing for the day.



The briefing concluded and he was provided with a tour of the building learning the history of the many pilots that have come through the “Land of No Slack” to become operational fighter pilots.



Mission briefs complete, it was time to go watch the F-15 Eagles take off into the sky. Carsen and family jumped in a van and headed to the end of the runway to watch weapons specialists conduct final preparations before all the flyers for the day take off on their missions.



“I never thought I would get to see a jet so close up,” said Carsen.



With the Eagles off into the sky, Carsen returned to the hangar to undergo more virtual reality training with the maintenance training office. Carsen and his brother Landen put on their gear and immersed themselves in crew chief training on the F-15C Eagle, learning how to read technical orders and how to navigate around the aircraft. At this point in the day, it was time for lunch, and they broke off to eat before returning for more events.



Returning from lunch Carsen and his family made their way to the east bay of the hangar where a series of displays to include the 173rd Fighter Wing’s heritage F-15 Eagle awaited his arrival. 173rd Fighter Wing Commander, Col. Lee Bouma, greeted the Darnell family before escorting Carsen up the ladder to the cockpit of heritage bird. Bouma explained the ins and outs of all the parts of the F-15 Eagle, providing his intricate knowledge of the jet before presenting him with his commander’s coin.

After being coined, Carsen received briefings with demonstrations covering the 20mm weapons system and the jet engine itself and was presented with a signed lithograph and custom Kingsley Field tail flash.

Just as Carsen thought the tour was wrapping up, a visit to the Kingsley Field Fire Department was added to the festivities. Jumping in a van, they were off to the fire house where he would receive a tour of the facility and even a ride in the newly acquired P-19 Ultra High-Pressure Airfield Firefighting vehicle.



After handshakes and several thanks, Carsen and his family said they were very grateful for the experience of being a pilot for a day and the many people of the 173rd Fighter Wing who helped put on the event at Kingsley Field.



“My favorite part was watching the jets take off,” said Carsen. “I really felt like part of it all and will never forget this experience.”

