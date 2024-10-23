The Path to Air Force Warrant Officer: A Cyber Airman’s Journey

Photo By Kyle Burns | Master Sgt. Louis Phan, a cyber airman with the 690th Intelligence Support Squadron,...... read more read more Photo By Kyle Burns | Master Sgt. Louis Phan, a cyber airman with the 690th Intelligence Support Squadron, 688th Cyberspace Wing. Phan has achieved a remarkable milestone: selection to be among the first of the U.S. Air Force’s next generation of warrant officer. see less | View Image Page

Master Sgt. Louis Phan, a cyber airman with the 690th Intelligence Support Squadron, 688th Cyberspace Wing, has achieved a remarkable milestone: selection to be among the first of the U.S. Air Force’s next generation of warrant officer. His journey is marked by perseverance, dedication, and a passion for technology.



Born in Vietnam and immigrating to the United States at the age of four, Phan's path to success was a journey of discovery. After joining the Air Force, he discovered a love for information technology, a field that was still relatively new to him at the time.



"When I joined the military, I had almost no computer experience," Phan recalled humorously. "I was so slow at typing and my supervisor was honest with me: he said, ‘Hey, man. if you're going to succeed in this career field, you have to learn how to type."



Phan overcame the challenge and thrived. He climbed the ranks quickly, and soon found his passion in Air Force cyber and IT. However, he eventually faced doubts about his career path, as the differing demands of being a senior NCO gradually moved him away from the more technical aspects of cyber. He believed that technical emphasis was critical in his personal definition of success.



Unsure if he should continue serving in the Air Force, a pivotal moment came when Phan was one may many cyber professionals selected for the Air Force’s revitalization of the warrant officer program.



"My subordinates, my peers, my leadership and my past mentors; they've all been super supportive of me," he said. “It definitely inspired me to do more, to motivate myself, and just keep on pushing."



Early in his career, Phan shared his newfound passion for cyber and IT with his brother, and they found a mutual appreciation for computer science. “He ended up going towards the IT route too, graduating with bachelor’s degree in computer science,” he said, before a competitive smile appeared. “I joined first, by the way.”



Phan's brother also enlisted in the Air Force, became a cyber airman, and has been selected to become an Air Force warrant officer. The two brothers' shared success is a testament to their shared dedication and the opportunities available in the Air Force cyber community.



“It was kind of surreal because it was so competitive. The chances of us both getting selected were slim,” Phan said. “It's a proud moment.”

One significant challenge Phan embraces is the constant evolution of the cyber landscape. As technology advances rapidly, he emphasized the importance of staying ahead.



"It takes more than just coming to work, doing your 9 to 5 and being okay with that, because a lot of people do that and already have that level of knowledge," he said. " I think that a warrant officer needs to be more than that."



As Phan looks ahead to his future as a warrant officer, he is excited to contribute to the development of the next generation of cyber professionals. "Being one of the first and being the trailblazers, we are going to be shaping the culture and the foundation for future warrant officers," he said. “I think the group that was selected, I think we're very qualified to take on those challenges.”