41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team assumes command of KFOR Regional Command East

Photo By Sgt. Cheryl Madolev | Maj. Gen. Enrico Barduani, commander of the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission, presided over the ceremony of the Transfer of Authority of KFOR Regional Command East at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Oct. 22, 2024. Col. Jason Baker, commander of 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, relinquished command of KFOR RC-E to Col. Peter D. Helzer, commander of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team Oregon Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Cheryl Madolev)

U.S. Army Col. Jason Baker, the commander of the NATO-led Kosovo Force Regional Command East, also known as KFOR RC-E, relinquished command to U.S. Army Col. Peter Helzer during a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Bondsteel October 22, 2024.



NATO has been leading the KFOR peace-support operation in Kosovo since 1999 in support of wider international efforts to build peace and stability in the area.



Baker, commander of the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, assumed command of KFOR RC-E in February 2024. Throughout his tenure, he was charged with leading over 2100 soldiers from 12 different nations, across three bases and multiple municipalities in Kosovo.



“Like previous rotations, KFOR 33 Regional Command East experienced its own unique set of challenges and opportunities,” said Baker. “On behalf of RC East, it’s been an honor working with the KFOR leadership and staff to overcome challenges and to take advantage of opportunities.”



The 48th IBCT conducted hundreds of missions throughout their deployment to Kosovo, including mounted and dismounted patrols, key leader and religious leader engagements, and community relations events with partner organizations.



“As the US contingent of the KFOR mission, we are committed to global peace, security and stability which is only achievable by all Allies and partners working together,” said Baker. “NATO represents a past, present, and future force concept and practice of men and women wearing different flags on their uniforms, but fighting with the same courage and purpose. It is under this spirit that Regional Command East achieved their mission during our rotation.”



KFOR Deputy Commander Brig. Gen. Cahit Irican presided over the ceremony before an audience of the First Gentleman of the Republic of Kosovo Mr. Prindon Sadriu, the Ambassador of the United States to The Republic of Kosovo, Ambassador Jeffrey M. Hovenier, Commander of the Kosovo Security Forces Lieutenant General Bashkim Jashari, KFOR Chief of Staff Brig. Gen. Arthur Garffer, multinational soldiers, and members of the Kosovo community.



Irican praised the work and accomplishments of the 48th IBCT during their KFOR rotation and thanked Baker for his dedicated leadership throughout the challenges and opportunities.



“To those of you that have accomplished their service under the outstanding leadership of Col. Jason Baker, commander of the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team from Georgia, I thank you for your commitment and unwavering sense of duty to KFOR,” said Irican. “Your actions and contributions have been invaluable and will have a lasting impact for years to come.”



The 41st IBCT had conducted multiple months of intensive training prior to their arrival in Kosovo, including rotations at the U.S. Army’s Joint Readiness Training Center, post-mobilization training at Fort Cavazos, Texas, and a KFOR specific training rotation at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany.



“Our team has undertaken a significant amount of work over the past several months to prepare for contingency operations across the spectrum of conflict,” said Helzer. “I’m extraordinarily proud of this team’s achievements and I want to express their commitment to building on the magnificent work of the 48th IBCT as we work to continue the success of this historic mission.”



The 41st’s arrival in Kosovo and assumption of KFOR RC-E command marks the 34th rotation of Kosovo Force, comprised of 29 Allied and partner countries. KFOR continues to help maintain a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all people and communities in Kosovo, according to its mandate from United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1244 of 10 June 1999 and from the Military-Technical Agreement between NATO and the governments of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia and the Republic of Serbia.



“One of the key strengths of this mission is the integration of our multinational partners. The experiences and perspectives that soldiers from NATO and other partner nations bring allow us to enhance our ability to understand problems and develop solutions to solving them.” said Helzer. “We stand ready to assume command of the regional command mission with an organization of trained and professional soldiers from the U.S. and our Allies and partners.”



Irican echoed the sentiment of Helzer, touching on the professionalism and dedication of the soldiers comprising Kosovo Force.



“As one of the largest contributing NATO partners to the KFOR mission, the U.S. has provided world class Soldiers for many years to help shape and stabilize this complex environment,” said Irican. “I have no doubt that the new team from Oregon, the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team commanded by Col. Peter Helzer, will continue the example set before them and work hard to ensure a safe and secure environment within Kosovo.”