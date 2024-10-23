V Corps, NATO strengthen integration at Territorial Defense Forces Symposium II

KRAKOW, Poland - U.S. Army V Corps and Allies convened for a second Territorial Defense Forces Symposium Oct. 21-22, 2024, in Krakow, Poland. Participants defined the roles and responsibilities among Baltic and other NATO nations during large-scale combat operations in northern Europe.



More than 100 military leaders and subject matter experts from NATO countries attended the symposium hosted by the 2nd Polish Corps. Defense organization leaders gained insights specific to the Territorial Defense Forces of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland.

"We need to identify tough problems during these two days," said Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, V Corps' commanding general during opening remarks. "Then we need to figure out how we are going to solve them to improve how we fight together."



Leaders in attendance added another building block to regional defense as they integrated the Territorial Defense Forces as additional security elements across the region. V Corps leadership emphasized how a nation's Territorial Defense Forces are a significant strategic asset to collective defense and will enhance the warfighting capabilities of NATO Allies and partners.



"We have a chance to discuss how we can use the Territorial Defense Forces, how we integrate them into our operations, " said Lt. Gen. Adam Joks, commanding general of 2nd Polish Corps. "That’s why I see many opportunities for us during this symposium."



In February 2024, 11 nations participated in the first Territorial Defense Forces Symposium.



Polish Territorial Defense Forces demonstrated tactics and operational capability during the February symposium. Military leaders saw firsthand that the Territorial Defense Forces were prepared to defend their nations and work closely with NATO forces.



"Fundamentally this symposium is about shared understanding," said Maj. Matthew Sharp, V Corps G9. "Bringing the Territorial Defense Forces from Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland together with the [2nd Polish Corps] they would support in crisis will help us improve systems and processes we currently have."



The October symposium capitalized on recent combined training with V Corps, incorporating the Territorial Defense Forces into exercise scenarios. Estonian Territorial Defense Forces trained alongside the U.S. Army's 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade during Austere Challenge 24, while Lithuanian and Polish Territorial Defense Forces took part in the Avenger Triad 24 exercise in September.



Poland's Territorial Defense Forces are part of the country’s 2020 National Security Strategy. Military leaders across Europe are exploring every avenue to ensure security for their ever-growing national defense capability and integration of civic defense forces.



As the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, V Corps will continue to collaborate with NATO Allies and partners during exchanges like the Territorial Defense Symposium to strengthen U.S. and NATO warfighting capability along the Alliance’s eastern flank.

