Engineering the Future: The USACE’s Role in Regional Security

U.S. Army Col. Craig S. Baumgartner, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division deputy commander (left), and Col. Mahammad Z. Rahman, Transatlantic Expeditionary District commander (right), receive an update during a site visit of a Super Hornet infrastructure project in the U.S. Central Command's area of responsibility, Jul. 9. The Transatlantic Division directly bolsters the capabilities of U.S. troops downrange, ensuring they have the essential facilities and resources to carry out their operations. Every project is a testament to the legacy of the Army Corps of Engineers' and its commitment to enhancing the safety, effectiveness, and quality of life for those serving in the U.S. Central Command's AOR. (U.S. Army photo by Rick Rzepka, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Expeditionary District public affairs office)

WINCHESTER, Va. – When it comes to delivering engineering, design, and construction support and services in one of the world's most dynamic operational environments, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division stands as a model of excellence, adaptability, and commitment. Known as USACE’s tip of the spear, the Transatlantic Division excels in providing agile, responsive, and innovative design, construction, engineering, and contingency solutions. Supporting U.S. Central Command, U.S. Special Operations Command, and other regional partners, the division plays a key role in sustaining and advancing enduring U.S. interests.



"Our division is committed to delivering innovative solutions swiftly and effectively, regardless of the complex challenges we face," says Colonel Craig S. Baumgartner, Transatlantic Division commander. "Our ability to adapt and respond quickly is essential in supporting our partners and ensuring the success of our missions."



At the heart of the division’s success are its two powerhouse districts: the Transatlantic Middle East District and the Transatlantic Expeditionary District. Each district brings specialized skills and expertise, executing critical projects that directly contribute to the division’s mission and uphold USACE’s long-standing reputation for excellence.



With more than 70 years of experience in the Middle East, the Transatlantic Middle East District has built a legacy of resilience and innovation. The district’s projects range from constructing sustainable infrastructure to supporting the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Program and regional development. Its deep understanding of the environment and strategic landscape ensures that every project not only meets immediate needs but also contributes to long-term capacity building, security enhancement, and partnership strengthening.



"The work of the Middle East District has been a cornerstone of USACE’s mission in the region since 1952, long before it was formally established as a district,” stated Baumgartner. “Their long legacy of expertise and dedication is key to not only our success, but also enable the strategic goals of our nation and our partners and allies throughout the Middle East.”



The division’s newest element, the Transatlantic Expeditionary District, is optimized for rapid construction and support operations. It consistently delivers critical infrastructure under tight timelines and in challenging, and often volatile conditions. Whether it’s building facilities for U.S. and allied forces or providing immediate solutions in contingency operations, the district’s agility and expertise are unmatched. The ability to quickly mobilize resources and execute projects ensures that essential infrastructure is in place to support mission-critical needs, making it a vital component of the division.



"The Expeditionary District exemplifies our commitment to agility and responsiveness," Baumgartner notes. "Their ability to respond rapidly and effectively to a multitude of emerging requirements in theater is crucial to our operational success and a must to meet mission partner requirements and expectations.”



The effectiveness of the Transatlantic Division is amplified through its collaborations with key mission partners. U.S. Central Command, established in 1983 as the U.S. combatant command for the Middle East, Central Asia, and Levant regions, is at the forefront of many joint missions where the division’s capabilities are crucial. This partnership ensures that vital infrastructure supports strategic objectives, enhances security and strengthens partnership.



Likewise, U.S. Special Operations Command benefits from the division’s ability to deliver rapid and responsive solutions. As USACE’s lead for SOCOM projects, the division provides the swift support and comprehensive engineering services needed to ensure special operations forces have the infrastructure and resources required to execute their missions effectively.



Foreign Military Sales and Foreign Military Financing support are critical elements of the Transatlantic Division’s mission. These programs facilitate the sale and financing of U.S. defense equipment and services to foreign allies and partners, bolstering their ability to address security challenges. Through FMS and FMF, the Transatlantic Division plays a vital role in enhancing regional security by providing the supporting infrastructure and engineering services needed to fully operationalize platform or capability. Success stories from these programs highlight their impact, showcasing how enhanced military cooperation and improved defense infrastructure lead to security and stability throughout the region.



"Engagement in FMS and FMF programs supports our allies and enhances regional security," said Baumgartner. "By strengthening our partners' capabilities, we advance the interests of our nation and our allies."



The USACE Transatlantic Division and its districts, continue to be a pivotal force in supporting U.S. and allied operations. Its unique capabilities, coupled with strategic partnerships and critical FMS and FMF work, underscore its importance in advancing national and regional security interests. As the division looks to the future, its commitment to innovation, excellence, and collaboration remains unwavering. The district’s ongoing projects and initiatives will continue to build on their legacy of delivering critical infrastructure and support in the most demanding environments, ensuring that the U.S. and its allies and partners are prepared to face the challenges of tomorrow.



"In a constantly evolving security landscape and operational environment, our division's readiness and agility are paramount," reflects Baumgartner. "Our long-standing history in the region underscores our commitment and preparedness to meet emerging engineering, design, and construction needs."



"Our deep-rooted presence in the region significantly enhances our effectiveness," adds Baumgartner. "This allows us to build on past successes and continue to forge strong partnerships, build capacity, and enhance security for our nation, and our allies and partners.”