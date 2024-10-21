USAG Rheinland-Pfalz recognizes employees for outstanding service at quarterly recognition ceremony

Photo By Elisabeth Paque | U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz senior leaders, Paul Hossenlopp, deputy garrison...... read more read more Photo By Elisabeth Paque | U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz senior leaders, Paul Hossenlopp, deputy garrison commander, Col. Jeffrey C. Higgins, garrison commander and Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond H. Wrench with the awardees at the garrison’s quarterly employee awards and recognition ceremony on Oct. 18, 2024 at the Armstrong’s Club, Kaiserslautern, Germany. The event is a celebration of garrison's employees who have committed themselves to a life of service and serves as an opportunity for the garrison to honor and recognize the individuals who have gone above and beyond in their roles, demonstrating outstanding dedication and commitment to their work. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué) see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz hosted its quarterly employee awards and recognition ceremony at the Armstrong’s Club on Vogelweh Housing, here, Oct. 18.



The event served as a celebration of the garrison's employees who have committed themselves to a life of service, providing an opportunity for leadership to honor and recognize the individuals who have gone above and beyond in their roles.



“Recognizing all the great things you all are doing is the best part of my job,” said Col. Jeffery Higgins, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander. “Despite the demanding pace of our workplace, I am consistently impressed by your commitment and ability to maintain a high level of performance."



A total of 60 employees were recognized, and 6 new team members were welcomed to the garrison workforce. In recognition of their outstanding contributions, 21 military awards were presented. The ceremony also marked the retirement of three long-serving employees: Antonio Trivigno, 41 years of service, Heinz Dresleras, 45 years of service, and Harold Preusler, 46 years of service.



Higgins provided an overview of the numerous accomplishments achieved by the garrison within the past few months, emphasizing that they were all made possible by the hard work and dedication of the team members who have consistently delivered exceptional results in a variety of tasks and challenges.



“Today, we acknowledge the exceptional achievements of our Soldiers and Civilians,” said Higgins. “It is through their hard work and the support of the entire team that we continue to move forward."



USAG Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.