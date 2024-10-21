Secure your mobile device: USAG Rheinland-Pfalz offers cybersecurity tips for privacy protection during Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Photo By Linda Lambiotte | October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, an important time to understand the...... read more read more Photo By Linda Lambiotte | October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, an important time to understand the significance of protecting our digital lives. As we become increasingly reliant on technology, the need to safeguard our personal and professional information is more critical than ever. Mobile devices, in particular, hold a wealth of sensitive data that requires robust protection. see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, an important time to understand the significance of protecting our digital lives.



As we become increasingly reliant on technology, the need to safeguard our personal and professional information is more critical than ever. Mobile devices, in particular, hold a wealth of sensitive data that requires robust protection.



“Computers, phones, and other ‘smart’ devices have become essential parts of our lives,” said Richard Bradbury, Information Systems Security manager at U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz. “Being aware that more and more devices, particularly “smart” devices need to have security in mind is a vital step.”



According to Bradbury, awareness is fundamental when it comes to being educated about phishing and social engineering attacks. He recommended the training offered by the Army as an exceptional resource for reinforcing existing knowledge and staying informed about new and emerging threats.



“While it may be tempting to rush through the annual Cyber Awareness Challenge training, taking the time to complete it thoroughly is essential for maintaining a strong cybersecurity posture," he said.



Bradbury also warned against the use of home ‘smart’ devices, as they are increasingly becoming a prime target for cybercriminals.



“Smart devices such as Roomba, smart refrigerators, Nest, and others often lack the same level of security as phones and computers,” he said. “This lack of security makes these devices an attractive target for cybercriminals, and everyone should take steps to ensure that they are properly secured."



Bradbury said that taking proactive steps to protect mobile devices from cyber threats, including keeping software up-to-date to have the latest security patches and features, is critical.



“One of the biggest risks for mobile devices is simply having out-of-date software,” he said. “Backing up data to a cloud service provider can help protect against data loss in the event of a device failure or cyber attack. Additionally, using strong and complex passwords on all devices can prevent unauthorized access and protect sensitive information.”



Bradbury emphasized the importance of securing an organization's data when employees use their mobile devices for work-related tasks.



“When considering the best practices for our organization’s mobile devices, the Telephone Control Officer (TCO) will always be your best source of information,” he said. “Keep your device backed up on to OneDrive, refrain from installing apps that are not on the approved list, and ensure that remote wipe is enabled so your TCO can erase the device in the event of theft or loss.”



To access the Cyber Awareness challenge training, please visit https://cs.signal.army.mil/UserMngmt/CyberAwareness_2024/launch.asp. For more information, please visit the Army Cyber Command Fact Sheet page: https://www.arcyber.army.mil/Resources/



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.