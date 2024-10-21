Navigating Efficiency: Strategic Utilization of ‘Big Data’ in Indo-Pacific Logistics

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii - If there's one thing you need to know about logistics in the U.S. Army, it is that innovation is driving large-scale operations and exercises in small agile logistics units within the U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s umbrella. Army Sustainment Command (ASC) provides globally responsive strategic logistics capabilities and materiel readiness to enable Combatant Commanders to conduct the full range of military operations.



This year, Army Field Support Battalion Hawaii, located at Schofield Barracks under the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade, utilized Army Vantage, a data-driven operations and decision-making platform, as they supported Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) training across the Hawaiian Islands.



With participants from 12 Indo-Pacific nations and over 5,000 Soldiers supporting this exercise, JPMRC facilitates unit readiness in the Indo-Pacific region. This exercise allows commanders to train their forces in the unique environments and conditions where they are most likely to be employed in the event of a crisis or conflict.



“Big Data is revolutionizing the way we conduct military operations,” said former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley. “It's about precision, efficiency, and gaining a decisive advantage over our adversaries."



In operational scope, traditionally, Big Data refers to large and complex sets of data that traditional data processing applications are inadequate to handle efficiently. When these systems are employed, they require fewer people to address a particular problem.



Outside of the defense sphere, Big Data is used in high-risk environments addressing effective risk management in business, understanding digital footprints associated with behavior, and predictive decision-making. It’s used to optimize complex decisions for unexpected events, threat analysis, and innovation. Smaller, unique logistics units, like AFSBs, can take advantage of this to support the most challenging and widest array of battlefield conditions with these scalable logistics solutions.



U.S. forces rely on various complex equipment sets. Big Data analytics can predict potential equipment failures and facilitate proactive maintenance; reducing downtime and extending the lifespan of military assets ensures operational readiness and cost savings.



"When large-scale exercises take place, we must position ourselves as logisticians to support in anticipation of the data volume, the velocity to meet real-time expectations, and the variety of data formats, while providing excellent quality data and value to make better decisions in our operations," said Maj. Adam Grover, a Division Logistics Support Element (DLSE) planner at AFSBn Hawaii. "In the Indo-Pacific theater, predicting the demand signal from combatant commanders in logistics, maintenance, and supply in real-time allows us to meet their needs efficiently and accurately."



Big Data solutions have become pivotal for optimizing various sectors, and the Army is no exception. Using Army Vantage in Army logistics during JPMRC demonstrates many advantages, contributing to heightened efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and strategic decision-making.



"I'm able to see maintenance trends and inform the division where division logisticians may see the forest. The use of Army Vantage gives us access to the trees, and see how they impact the readiness of large-scale exercises and operations," said Jennifer Stager, DLSE planner. "It gives us perspective over perception; I can build what I want to see to identify faults, turning junk data into something relative to commanders."



There are numerous reasons why the Army arrays big data solutions for logistics in the Indo-Pacific. In optimizing supply chains, big data analytics enables the Army to enhance the efficiency of its supply chains by providing real-time insights into inventory levels, demand forecasts, and distribution patterns. This optimization ensures that allies and partners receive the necessary resources precisely when and where they are needed, minimizing delays and potential shortages.



"From parts acquisition to training, we can see and provide high-fidelity estimates in advance and surgically support the combatant commander in logistics through these big data solutions,” said Stager.



The Army operates in dynamic and often unpredictable environments. Big Data analytics can help identify potential risks in logistics operations, such as supply chain disruptions, geopolitical issues, and/or adverse weather conditions. In JPMRC, the operations span from Alaska to and throughout the Hawaiian Island chain. Supporting Operation Pathways, the DLSE supports allies and partners even further into the Indo-Pacific. Armed with this information, military planners can develop strategies to mitigate risks and ensure the continuity of operations.



“Supporting operations on a budget includes the value of cost efficiency. Managing U.S. Army logistics involves substantial costs. Big Data analytics allows for optimizing resource allocation, reducing unnecessary expenditures, and improving overall cost efficiency," said Grover. "Our forces can allocate resources more judiciously by identifying areas of overspending or underutilization."



While the AFSBn and their DLSE are focused on decision-making at their level, for the 25th Infantry Division, big data provides a wealth of information that can inform strategic decision-making at the highest levels, improving the readiness of maintainers, warfighters, and their equipment. Analyzing historical data, current trends, and emerging patterns allows military leaders to make well-informed decisions regarding force deployment, resource allocation, and overall operational planning.



In response to the first Unified Pacific wargame held in May 2022, U.S. Army Pacific Commander Gen. Charles A. Flynn said that “the U.S. Army is the backbone of the joint force and the linchpin of the joint force, and one of those ribs in the backbone, so to speak, is logistics."



"The DLSE's ability to have real-time visibility into the movement of personnel, equipment, and supplies is crucial for successfully supporting the division," said Grover. “Big Data solutions enable commanders to track assets, monitor transportation routes, and respond promptly to changing situations, enhancing overall situational awareness."



The DLSE at AFSBn Hawaii established a plug-and-play relationship with the other logisticians supporting 25th ID operations and JPMRC. Integrated within the 25th ID logistics cell, this small agile DLSE team provided U.S. Army Materiel Command enterprise support to meet the needs of this exercise, as the mission of the Army Materiel Command is to deliver precision sustainment and materiel readiness from the Joint Strategic Support Area to the tactical point of need across the spectrum of conflict, and to the Joint Force.



As the conditions on the battlefield change, U.S. operations employ big data analytics to equip the Army to adapt quickly to unforeseen circumstances. Whether adjusting supply routes due to road closures or rerouting shipments based on changing geopolitical situations, big data enhances the Army's adaptation.



Innovation isn't just another “novel solution.” It’s a strategic imperative in the Pacific Theater. As of this publication, Army Vantage has incorporated large language model artificial intelligence into its software suite. The 402nd AFSB employs this solution to move into the future of predictive technology, tools logisticians employ to enable combatant commanders to deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.22.2024 Date Posted: 10.23.2024 00:21 Story ID: 483720 Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navigating Efficiency: Strategic Utilization of ‘Big Data’ in Indo-Pacific Logistics, by Aaron DeCapua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.