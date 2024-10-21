This Month in Fort McCoy History — October 2024

Photo By Scott Sturkol | This is a news clipping from the Oct. 28, 1944, edition of The Real McCoy newspaper at...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | This is a news clipping from the Oct. 28, 1944, edition of The Real McCoy newspaper at Fort McCoy, Wis. During that time, the installation was busy preparing service members for fighting in World War II. (U.S. Army Historical Photo) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy, Wis., was established in 1909. Here is a look back at some installation history from October 2024 and back.



80 Years Ago — October 1944

FROM THE OCT. 7, 1944, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY NEWSPAPER: Bronze Star medal given to Chaplain Tracy of division — The Bronze Star won through meritorious service during the Solomons campaign was presented to Chaplain (Capt.) Thomas J. Tracy, 76th Infantry Division Special Troops chaplain, this week by Maj. Gen. William R. Schmidt, division commander.



Chaplain Tracy earned the medal while serving with the American division on Guadalcanal from Oct. 13, 1942, to Feb. 7, 1943. … Chaplain Tracy had the distinction of being the first Army priest in combat in this war.



A native of Saint Paul, Minn., Chaplain Tracy, 33, recently returned from the South Pacific where he served 26 months. He saw service with the 164th Infantry Regiment from the moment it federalized from the National Guard status through its overseas action.



FROM THE OCT. 7, 1944, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY NEWSPAPER: Col. McCoy back from South Pacific — Lt. Col. Robert Bruce McCoy, son of the man for whom Camp McCoy is named, returned to his Sparta home this week after two years of service in the South Pacific.



Col. McCoy left Sparta in 1940 with the Wisconsin National Guard and served with the 32nd Infantry Division in Australia and New Guinea.



FROM THE OCT. 7, 1944, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY NEWSPAPER: Plans complete for Silver Star award ceremony — Preparations were completed for the ceremony at which the Silver Star medal will be presented to Cpl. Lawrence E. Coyer of Knapp, Wis., by Col. George M. MacMullin, McCoy commander, at Menomonie, Wis., on Sunday, Oct. 22.



Coyer, recently discharged after action during the Attu campaign, is a member of the Menomonie Veterans of Foreign Wars post, which is sponsoring the presentation.



The ceremony has taken on the aspects of a civic affair with the Menomonie High School band, several speakers scheduled, and the general public invited to attend at the Mabel Memorial Hall.



At the time of the presentation, the annual district VFW convention will be held at Menomonie. Franum A. Clark, post commander, and Joseph G. Califf, the district commander, extended the invitation to the public.



FROM THE OCT. 14, 1944, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY NEWSPAPER: Jeep becomes miniature firefighting wagon — The versatile Jeep is assuming still another role at Camp McCoy as a miniature fire truck, Lt. Col. H.E. Fillinger, post engineer and fire marshal, announced.



Two Jeeps are being equipped as airplane crash trucks to get to planes forced down in out-of-the-way places, Fire Chief Irwin Gourley explained.



The small auxillary firefighting trucks each will have 50-pound tanks of carbon dioxide, and 50 feet of hose mounted where the back seat usually is.



The Jeep fire trucks are arranged to be operated by one man. One truck will be stationed at Fire Station 3 at Camp McCoy and the other at Camp Williams, Chief Gourley said.



FROM THE OCT. 21, 1944, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY NEWSPAPER: Presidential Citation for enlisted man — Presentation of an Air Medal and a Presidential Unit Citation ribbon highlighted the retreat formation of the 1620 Headquarters and Service Section on Friday afternoon at post headquarters.



The presentations were made by Col. George M. MacMullin, post commander, who honored a Camp McCoy worker, Clayton B. Smith, post engineer employee, whose son, Lt. Clark S. Smith, is a prisoner of war in Germany, and Pfc. Irving J. Rossman, who earned the Presidential Unit Citation while serving with the 1st Marine Division, reinforced, in the Solomons.



Smith accepted the Air Medal for his son. … Pfc. Rossman’s unit served with the Marines under Maj. Gen. Alexander A. Vandergrift.



40 Years Ago — October 1984

FROM THE OCT. 4, 1984, EDITION OF THE TRIAD NEWSPAPER: British unit trains at McCoy (By Crystal Laureano) — Dressed in brightly colored camouflaged fatigues, and green berets, they added a bit of excitement to the training at Fort McCoy.



For two weeks, 150 members of 4th Battalion, Royal Green jackets combined with the 2nd Battalion, 130th Infantry of the lllinois National Guard. The British group was comprised of elite, handpicked Soldiers representing the finest of the 4th Royal Green Jackets Territorial Army, the equivalent of the United States National Guard.



Meanwhile, Company B, 2nd Battalion, 130th Infantry was in England participating in similar training. Upon arrival, all of the Soldiers were divided by occupational specialty and integrated squads were formed, said Lt. Col. Ed Miller, commander of the 130th.



On the first day, they went to the ranges for weapons firing. The Green jackets brought one of each of their weapons which compare with the M-16 and M-60 machine gun. Maj. Bryn Howell-Pryce, Green Jacket commander, said he liked the M-16 because it was several pounds lighter than their Belgian-made weapon. “But ours has more punch,” he said.



The rest of the training. consisted of basic infantry operations and field training exercises, said Miller.



“It was a super learning experience,” he said. “We were fully integrated and operating smoothly in a matter of hours.”



Howell-Pryce agreed, “We worked together easily,” he said. “Basically, our tactics are the same, we just had a few problems with terms at first.”



The Soldiers ate some ready-to-eat meals in the field, which Howell-Pryce compared to the dehydrate artic rations issued to British soldiers.



Anticipating warm weather, “tropicals” were issued to the Brits. Unfortunately, several nights the temperature dipped near freezing. As the weather got warmer last week Howell-Pryce commented that the hottest day during their stay was hotter than the hottest day in England.



Some other differences, which didn't interfere with the training, were visually apparent. The British salute, a back handed abrupt movement accentuated with a right-heeled stomp, was a stark contrast to the



American salute. Also, Green Jackets march at a beat of 160 steps per minute compared to 60 per minute by the Guardsmen. Rifleman Sam Madge said, “In England we train much more aggressively, I don't mean that negatively, but swiftness is everything.”



Monthly drills and annual camps are part of each unit’s training, but the British use less mobile equipment and carry everything they need to survive for several days with them.



The Royal Green Jacket history is rich. Formed in 1755 during the French and Indian war, they have won more Victoria Crosses than any other British unit. The Victoria Cross even appears on the silver insignia worn on the Green Jacket berets, circled by symbols of historic battles dating from Admiral Nelson to World War II when they fought at Normandy with America’s 82nd Airborne Division.



Their motto is “Swift & Bold.” This exchange program which began a year ago, was the first of its kind within the Illinois National Guard. The program will continue yearly, according to Miller, but different states will participate. It may be 10 years before the program rotates back to

Illinois, he added.



FROM THE OCT. 18, 1984, EDITION OF THE TRIAD NEWSPAPER: Engineers here to complete airstrip (By Crystal Laureano) — Almost 200 of them fell from the sky two weeks ago to embark on a monthlong mission of training and construction. They are members of the 618th Engineer Company, (Light Equipment), 82nd Airborne Division, from Fort Bragg, N.C., here to complete an assault airstrip begun by a sister unit last year and add a taxi-way.



When completed, the assault airstrip will be capable of accommodating aircraft up to the size of a C-130, thus increasing training opportunities at Fort McCoy.



The construction project is also a valuable training mission for 618th, says Capt. William N. Prokopyk, company commander. Because of their airborne status, most of their equipment at Fort Bragg is sectionalized. It can be broken down into pieces which are air dropped.



The equipment they are using here, “exceeds the capability of our equipment, volume wise,” said Prokopyk. There are a lot of new people in the unit, and Enii have not worked with the heavier equipment since advanced individual training, said Prokopyk.



“Even though we don’t have that equipment in an airborne unit, it is part of their skill qualification test,” he added.



Some of the equipment used are bulldozers, bucket loaders, and compactors. The equipment was drawn from the 416th Engineer Command and Fort McCoy’s Equipment Concentration Site.



Since the runway was already laid out, and covered with gravel, they began by re-surveying and re-compacting the runway. They then moved soil and trees for the taxi-way. Top soil had to be removed, and the land shaped with scrapers to bring the taxi-way to the proper elevation, explained Prokopyk. Under the surface of the runway and taxi-way are many layers of compacted green shale, which is mined by the 618th from a pit on post.



Each layer must be compacted before another is applied. The surface will be compacted gravel.



The more than 200 Soldiers here comprise a headquarters section, complete with dining facility personnel, maintenance, transportation and three engineer platoons. Surveyors and soil analysts from other units at Fort Bragg are attached to the unit for this mission.



The Soldiers “work from first light to dark on a one day on, one day off schedule,” said Prokopyk. Their day begins with a 4:30 am. wake-up and breakfast at 5 a.m. At 6 am., they board for the trip to the air assault strip construction site. At 7 a.m., after a preventative maintenance check on the equipment, they begin work. Construction continues until 7 p.m. with a half-hour break for lunch. Twice daily, each piece of equipment must be lubricated and fueled, said Prokopyk, which is performed by the maintenance section in an assembly line type procedure.



The 618th Engineer Company are scheduled to complete the job by Oct. 26. The completed runway will be 60 feet wide, and 4,200 feet long, including two 300-foot overruns, said Prokopyk. The taxi-way will be essentially the same length and 30 feet wide.



30 Years Ago — October 1994

FROM THE OCT. 7, 1994, EDITION OF THE TRIAD NEWSPAPER: Medal of Honor — Last enlisted recipient retires (By Rob Schuette) — More than 400 people made a community effort at Fort McCoy on Sept. 30, 1994, to honor the retirement of the military’s last enlisted active-duty Soldier to have received the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest military award.



Sgt. Maj. Kenneth Stumpf of Readiness Group-Fort McCoy, who ended 29 years of military service that included three tours in Vietnam, was visibly moved by an audience who gave him two standing ovations.



As he began his remarks, Stumpf introduced three other Medal of Honor recipients, Eina Ingman from the Korean era, and Col. Walter Mann and retired Lt. Col. Roger Donlon — who both served in Vietnam.



“When I was drafted in 1965, I never envisioned I would become a sergeant major and serve 29 years,” Stumpf said. “Today, I leave with pride, respect and some regrets.”



The pride came from what the Soldiers have achieved together, he said.



Soldiers have earned his respect by their dedicated and loyal service. History has taught the country that being prepared to go to war is the best way to keep the peace, he added.



Stumpf expressed regret he would no longer be able to share the triumphs, challenges and especially camaraderie with his fellow Soldiers.



“I especially want to thank my fellow Vietnam veterans,” he said. “You gave everything you had. I’m proud to be one of you and to have served on the same battlefields.”



To the enlisted personnel and noncommissioned officers (NCOs), Stumpf said they were the heart and soul of the military. Although they were of lesser rank, that did not mean they were lesser soldiers.



Stumpf thanked his wife, Dorothy, and their three children, Scott, 25, Jobi, 21, and Adrian, 19, for their support over the years. He also thanked his platoon leader in Vietnam, who taught him the real meaning of caring for Soldiers.



Forces Command (FORSCOM) Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Cayton said Stumpf set a good example and cared about his Soldiers.



“He is what we NCOs are all about, the cornerstone and backbone of the Army,” Cayton said. “Sergeant Major Stumpf never took the easy way out. He saw the good in Soldiers and continued to see the good as he helped them become successful.”



Two things made Stumpf successful in his career, Cayton said.



When Stumpf entered military service, he was fully aware of and accepted the hazards of the profession, Cayton said.



Stumpf also pledged to always uphold the prestige, honor, and high esprit de corps for his Soldiers and country, which he did, Cayton said.



“It epitomizes where he started his career,” Cayton said. “He was trained by NCOs who served in World War II and Korea. He led the Soldiers in Vietnam from the front. He and his wife touched many thousands of Soldiers throughout his tour at Readiness Group.”



First Army Commander Lt. Gen. John P. Otjen said Stumpf deserved the respect and admiration not only of everyone at his ceremony, but also the entire nation.



“Sergeant Major Stumpf defines who we are, what we believe in, and what we stand for,” he said. “He’s an example of what Soldiers can do when they turn fear to courage and transfer that courage to action. I’m delighted to recognize and honor him because he’s not only an American hero, but a Wisconsin hero.”



For 29 years, Stumpf, a native of Menasha, Wis., gave selfless service in mentoring, leadership, comradeship, and friendship. Otjen said Stumpf’s service allowed others to live in peace and freedom.



“We truly don't know how to adequately express our admiration,” Otjen said. “You'll never leave our hearts, and the nation always will be in your debt.”



At the ceremony, Stumpf was presented with the Legion of Merit, a certificate of appreciation, and a retirement certificate. His wife received a certificate of appreciation and 26 roses, one for each year of marriage.



FROM THE OCT. 21, 1994, EDITION OF THE TRIAD NEWSPAPER: Throughout past decade, McCoy trains 1 million-plus — During fiscal year (FY) 1994, more than 122,000 personnel trained at Fort McCoy.



According to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS), the 122,178 personnel training here marked the 10th consecutive year the installation has surpassed the 100,000 mark. Multiple Unit Training Assembly (MUTA), or weekend training, accounted for 93,687 troops training at the installation. An additional 28,491 troops conducted two-week annual training (AT) here.



In FY 1993, a total of 102,649 personnel trained at Fort McCoy, with 72,728 personnel here for weekend training and 29,921 here for two-week AT.



Claude Gillam of the DPTMS Reserve Component Support Branch said three scheduled training groups should help FY 1995 training again exceed 100,000 personnel. They are:



* About 1,000 to 1,300 active-duty Marines from the Second Marine Expeditionary Brigade at Camp Lejune, N.C., will be here for individual survival training to enhance their skills to

operate in a cold-weather environment. The training is scheduled from Dec. 5-17.



The training will be conducted in four-day rotations, with the Marines spending two days and three nights in the field. The Marines will fly into Volk Field near Camp Douglas and be transported here.



Some Marine aviation personnel also will conduct training at Volk Field near Camp Douglas during the same time frame.



* The 32nd Separate Infantry Brigade (Mech.), a Wisconsin Army National Guard unit headquartered at Milwaukee, is scheduled to have 6,600 Soldiers train at Fort McCoy from June 10-24, 1995.



* Two Illinois Army National Guard brigades are expected for two-week ATs.



The 66th Infantry Brigade is scheduled to have 3,400 Soldiers training here from July 8-21, and the 33rd Separate Infantry Brigade is expected to have about 3,800 personnel at Fort McCoy from July 22-Aug. 4.



Total AT figures for FY 1995 should be in the mid-30,000 range, Gillam said.



Other training entities at post included in that figure are the Army Reserve Readiness Training Center, the NCO Academy, the Regional Training Site-Maintenance, the Fourth Reserve Forces Intelligence School and the Regional Training Site-Medical. The Wisconsin Military Academy is expected to train 750 students for a two-week AT in early summer at its new facility, which is scheduled to open in mid-June.



Gillam said he expects weekend training to remain in the 80,000 to 90,000 range for next year, but the final total will depend on funding received by units expecting to train here.



20 Years Ago — October 2004

FROM THE OCT. 8, 2004, EDITION OF THE TRIAD NEWSPAPER: New Commissary facility approved for Fort McCoy — A new Commissary is scheduled to be built at Fort McCoy by early 2007. The facility is planned for construction north of the Post Exchange Mini Mall in the installation’s 1500 block, according to plans presented by a Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) team at Fort McCoy Sept. 21- 22.



Sharlee LaBrecque, a registered architect/store planner for headquarters, DECA, presented an outbriefing for the facility to Fort McCoy officials Sept. 22.



“Everybody at Fort McCoy was great and contributed to us making great strides on the project,” LaBrecque said. The proposed plan is a 15,700-square-foot facility that will be collocated with the PX Mini Mall.



LaBrecque said the proposed Commissary will include 58 new parking spots and room to expand if the future population would dictate. The facility will replace the current 14,000-square-foot facility in building 2132, which was built in the 1940s and remodeled to host the Commissary when it reopened in the early 1990s.



Carol Labanowski of DeCA’s Directorate of Performance and Policy explained the proposed floor plan. The new design will include modern amenities, such as display areas and up-to-date cash registers/check out areas.



A warehouse, which will be about 20 percent of the floor space, will be included in the new facility. Currently, the Commissary has a very small warehouse on site. Labanowski said the warehouse will be of a suitable size to accommodate the regularly scheduled cases received for display.



“It (the commissary) will be easier to get through for the customers,” she said. “The aisles and displays will have a good flow and not as many zigzags as it does now.”



This phase of the project is called the data collection phase. Dave Gundlach, a Directorate of Support Services electrical/mechanical engineer, said all the key players came to these meetings to gather information and to determine if there are any concerns that will require extra attention.



The proposed location will be more convenient for potential customers, said Steve Brown, Fort McCoy Commissary store manager.



“The current Commissary is too far for the single Soldiers who live on post to walk to, but they do walk to the PX Mini Mall and McCoy’s so they could walk to all three of those locations,” Brown said. “A lot of Soldiers who come here for annual training or weekend training and have never been to the Commissary will be able to find us easier when we’re collocated with the

PX Mini Mall.”



Brown said the potential for expansion will allow the Commissary to meet any additional future needs Fort McCoy may have for Commissary space.



FROM THE OCT. 22, 2004, EDITION OF THE TRIAD NEWSPAPER: Central Issue Facility renovation work benefits Soldiers, staff (By Karen Mast) — The recently completed renovation of Fort McCoy’s Central Issue Facility (CIF) will benefit both mobilizing Soldiers and the staff.



The CIF, which issues Soldiers military clothing and related personal equipment and accessories for deployment, began renovations in mid-July in order to increase efficiency and to provide a better service to mobilizing Soldiers.



“Renovations were absolutely necessary,” said Terry Green, supply manager for VT Griffin Services, Inc., the contractor for the Fort McCoy Directorate of Support Services (DSS). “The changes we’ve made will allow us to provide the best possible service to mobilizing and demobilizing Soldiers.”



Changes at the CIF included the installation of counter space and individual workstations to help serve Soldiers, a new inventory system to increase staff efficiency, two new computers to issue hand receipts, new offices, and additional space for Soldiers to try on clothing, boots and other gear prior to leaving the facility.



Prior to the renovations, CIF staff members had to walk the length of the building each time they needed an item from inventory, sometimes taking up to five minutes to find the correct items and sizes.



With the new changes, staff members now have the option of storing needed items on shelves underneath their station or storing them in inventory directly behind their area.



“We found that Soldiers are more likely to try on their clothing and boots if they have the space to do so,” said Ruby Kroeger, CIF lead supply technician for VT Griffin Services, Inc. “Our new inventory system also allows us to quickly provide different brands and sizes, which will hopefully allow Soldiers to find the gear that’s right for them and eliminate some exchanges.”



CIF staff members believe these changes will allow them to provide better, more efficient service to mobilizing Soldiers.



10 Years Ago — October 2014

FROM THE OCT. 10, 2014, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY NEWSPAPER: New School Age/Youth Center nears completion (By Scott T. Sturkol) — Work on the new 18,000-square-foot School Age Center/Youth Center (SAC/YC) is nearly complete, and by late fall, youth programs on Fort McCoy will have more space available than ever before.



“This new building is going to be a huge improvement for our programs,” said Child, Youth and School Services Coordinator Jan Fink of the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. “Everything is better and bigger in this new building compared to what we’ve had in the past.”



The new building has amenities currently not available, Fink said, such as customized rooms to support youth in grades kindergarten through 12. Also included are activity rooms, a demonstration kitchen, a teen room, a playground, a computer technology lab, a homework center, an arts-and-crafts room and a multipurpose room equipped with basketball hoops and other sports equipment.



“Having the multipurpose room is a great addition,” Fink said. “The new center being located next to the Child Development Center (CDC) means the children from the CDC also will be able to use the multipurpose room and other parts of the center as well.”



The new SAC/YC, built at a cost of more than $7 million with money from Army Family Covenant funds, is the first new Fort McCoy facility constructed for the SAC/YC.



“Our current program operates in a set of buildings that are World War II-era structures,” Fink said. “The current School Age/Youth Center was renovated a number of years ago, but this new building is a vast improvement.”



5 Years Ago — October 2019

FROM THE OCT. 25, 2019, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY NEWSPAPER: Fort McCoy Army Ten-Miler teams take 1st, 5th during 2019 competition (By Scott T. Sturkol) — Team Fort McCoy sent two teams of runners to the 2019 Army Ten-Miler competition Oct. 13 at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and came away with first- and fifth place finishes in the Reserve Mixed category.



“My thoughts on the team, as the coach, can be summed up in one word — proud,” said Tony Steinhoff, the director of Mission Installation Contracting Command-McCoy and an Army Reserve lieutenant colonel with the 88th Readiness Division. “I’m so proud of each and every team member for sticking to the training plan and giving it their all on race day.”



The Army Ten-Miler, conducted by the U.S. Army Military District of Washington, is a 10-mile race that starts and finishes near the Pentagon and takes runners through the streets of Washington.



Tens of thousands of runners from all 50 states and many foreign countries registered for the 2019 event, making it one of the largest 10-mile road races in the world, according to organizers.



Of all the runners, Steinhoff was the fastest male runner for the team at 1:01:43. Lt. Col. Nancy McCoy with the 353rd Civil Affairs Command was the fastest female runner at 1:20:10. Fort McCoy Team 1 earned their first place category finish with a time of 4:35:36. Fort McCoy Team 2 placed fifth in the category with a time of 5:11:19.



Fort McCoy Team 1’s time bested the second-place finisher by nearly 19 minutes. Steinhoff said the team’s plan paid off in the dominant win.



“After our short warmup run Saturday morning — the day before the race — I had two simple messages to the team — run your race and empty your tank,” Steinhoff said. “What I meant by ‘run your race’ was that it’s very important they not get caught up in the moment and try to stay with a team member or someone else. It’s important to trust in your training, plan your race, and most importantly, not start too fast. Run your race.



“By ‘empty your tank,’ I wanted to see them leave it all out on the course,” he said. “There was no reason to be nervous or concerned about doing poorly because of all the hard work they put in. I wanted all of them to go out there and give it their all and finish strong. I asked them to push hard when they were near the finish line because every second matters. Empty your tank. And based on the results, it’s clear they all did exactly that.”



Team members, in addition to Steinhoff and McCoy, include:



• Capt. Adan Rivas, (assistant coach), 1st Battalion, 351st Brigade Support Battalion (BSB), 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade (MFTB).



• Staff Sgt. Orlando BurgosFebus, Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy (NCOA).



• Capt. Michael Carkhuff, 3rd Battalion, 340th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 181st MFTB.



• Master Sgt. Theresa Ertl, 103rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command.



• Capt. Robert Gracia, 1st, 351st BSB, 181st MFTB.



• Capt. Cassandra Immel, 1st Battalion, 338th Training Support Battalion, 181st MFTB.



• Staff Sgt. Matthew Jackson, 11th Battalion, 100th Regiment.



• Master Sgt. Sarah Johnson, 13th Battalion, 100th Regiment.



• Maj. Amy Noble, 88th Readiness Division.



• Staff Sgt. Matthew Northcutt, Fort McCoy NCOA.



• Sgt. Javier Perez Lopez, Fort McCoy NCOA.



• Maj. Robert (Rick) Runnion, 86th Training Division.



• Capt. Andrew Turner, 88th Readiness Division.



• Master. Sgt. Nicholas Vance, Fort McCoy NCOA.



Johnson, who was part of Fort McCoy Team 2 and finished with a time of 1:35:48, said every team member went to the competition with the right mindset.



“We worked hard, trained hard, and were dedicated and committed to do well in this race,” Johnson said. “Winning means you’re willing to go longer, work harder, and give more than anyone else.”



Runnion, a Fort McCoy Team 1 member who had the second overall fastest time at 1:06:10, said it was his goal to be a part of the team at the start of the year, and he wanted to help Fort McCoy win the Eagle Trophy.



“I’m retiring this year, so this was my goal for us all to achieve this,” Runnion said. “This team built a lot of camaraderie. Because of this team, I got to know a lot of people from other units on post who I may have never otherwise met. So, with everyone, it has really felt like Team McCoy.”



