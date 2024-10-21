First U.S. Army Soldiers Graduate from Newly Established U.S. Air Force Jungle Course

Courtesy Photo | 1st Lt. Moira Mailed and Staff Sgt. Justin Morales on October 17, 2024 became the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 1st Lt. Moira Mailed and Staff Sgt. Justin Morales on October 17, 2024 became the first ever graduates of the 10-day U.S. Air Force Jungle Agile Combat Employment (ACE) Course held on Andersen AFB, Guam. The 10-day course is operated by Airmen from the 36th Contingency Response Group and from the 736th Security Forces Squadron. As the only jungle course offered by the Unites States Air Force, it encompasses training elements from the United States Marine Corps’ Jungle Warfare Training Center in Okinawa and the United States Army’s Jungle School in Hawaii. The course consists of tasks including, but not limited to, the collection and purification of water, building shelters, land navigation, combat water survival abilities, determining edibility of potential food sources, and other necessary skills needed to survive in a jungle environment. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Macie Plagens) see less | View Image Page

ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Guam – Two U.S. Army Soldiers, 1st Lt. Moira Mailed and Staff Sgt. Justin Morales, made history and paved the way for future Soldiers by becoming the first U.S. Army graduates of the newly established Jungle Agile Combat Employment Course on October 17, 2024.



“The Cadre focused on teaching us jungle survival strategies, so it was up to the students to bring in any prior knowledge when it came to employing tactics in the course,” said 1st Lt. Moira Mailed, battalion engineer officer assigned to Task Force Talon.



The 10-day course is operated by Airmen from the 36th Contingency Response Group and from the 736th Security Forces Squadron. “Guam is a place where multiple branches of the military overlap and getting to work with people from our sister services was my favorite part,” said Mailed.



As the only jungle course offered by the Unites States Air Force, it encompasses training elements from the United States Marine Corps’ Jungle Warfare Training Center in Okinawa and the United States Army’s Jungle School in Hawaii. The course consists of tasks including, but not limited to, the collection and purification of water, building shelters, land navigation, combat water survival abilities, determining edibility of potential food sources, and other necessary skills needed to survive in a jungle environment.



“I am incredibly thankful for the opportunity to participate, evaluate, and provide feedback on the Air Force’s new Jungle Agile Combat Employment course. The experience of training with Airmen and Marines was extremely rewarding, both personally and professionally, as they brought their experience from diverse backgrounds and training histories to the class,” said Staff Sgt. Justin Morales, battalion medical NCO assigned to Task Force Talon.



The Task Force Talon Soldiers along with Marines from Camp Blaz were both invited to send personnel to participate in the new course by the 36th Wing Commander, Brigadier General Thomas Palenske. The Wing commander’s goal for the course is to prepare personnel to be able to operate in austere and difficult terrain in the Pacific theater of operations.



Both 1st Lt. Mailed and Staff Sgt. Morales recommend any Soldier who comes across the chance to attend this course to take the opportunity. “I look forward to seeing this course become further refined, as the cadre were knowledgeable and well trained in their fields. I believe this course has excellent potential and relevancy in our area of operations and will become a valuable training opportunity for those able to participate,” said Morales. (U.S. Army story by 1st Lt. Macie Plagens)