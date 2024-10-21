Maine Air National Guard Announces General Officer Promotions and Change of Command

The Maine Air National Guard is pleased to announce the promotions of Maj. Gen. Frank Roy and Brig. Gen. Ian Gillis, and the change of command on Oct. 20, 2024. The Bangor Air National Guard Base first hosted Roy’s promotion in the morning, with Gillis’ promotion in the afternoon, immediately followed by the Maine Air National Guard change of command, where Roy transferred command to Gillis.

The change of command ceremony, attended by several hundred members of the Maine Air and Army National Guard and special guests, highlighted the longstanding tradition of leadership transitions in the military and celebrated the accomplishments of both officers. Brig. Gen. Diane Dunn, Commissioner of the Department of Defense, Veterans and Emergency Management, and Adjutant General, presided over the ceremony.

"The Maine Air National Guard Commander plays a critical role in advocating for our Air Guard units in South Portland, Augusta, and Bangor," said Dunn. "Maj. Gen. Roy has done remarkable work strategizing long-range plans, securing the relevancy of the Maine Air National Guard for future generations of MAINEiacs. Brig. Gen. Gillis, with his wealth of experience, is more than prepared to continue this legacy and lead the Maine Air National Guard into the future."

This leadership transition comes at a critical moment for the Maine Air National Guard, which continues to adapt to evolving global security challenges while maintaining a strong commitment to the local community and the state of Maine. The 101st Air Refueling Wing was recently named one of seven basing locations being considered to field the newest air refueling jet, the KC-46. If selected the 101st Air Refueling Wing would transition the KC-135 to the KC-46.

“The MAINEiacs have an incredible reputation based on our dedication and commitment to excelling at every opportunity and challenge we face,” said Roy. “I’m confident the members of the Maine Air National Guard will expand on this reputation with Brig. Gen Gillis’ outstanding leadership. The MAINEiacs will continue to lead the way.”

With his first remarks as commander, Gillis expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the opportunity to lead the MAINEiacs.

“To the men and women of the Maine Air National Guard, I thank you for your continued support,” said Gillis. “Your support and readiness will be pivotal over the next several years so that we can be prepared for any future challenges. ‘Be ready to fight tonight’ is not just a saying; it must continue to be our calling.”

Roy, of T1R9, was recently named the Air National Guard Advisor to the Commander of the Air Education and Training Command headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, after serving as the MEANG Commander since April 2022.

During his promotion ceremony, Roy was joined by his wife, Joy, and daughter, Mollie, his parents, and other family and friends at the event. His son, Jake, watched the broadcast live, as did other family members and friends who could not attend.

"I've been incredibly honored to be a member of such an outstanding organization," said Roy. "The members of the Maine Air National Guard have continued to excel at everything they do, and I will always cherish my time with you."

Roy enlisted in the U.S. Army prior to his high school graduation from Lee Academy in 1986. He initially served as a combat medic and was later trained as a helicopter pilot as a commissioned officer in the Army before transferring to the Air National Guard in 1993. Roy has served as Flight Safety Officer, Chief of Wing Safety, and Wing Commander. He is a command pilot with over 3,900 combined flying hours in rotary-winged and fixed-winged aircraft.

“Maj. Gen. Roy’s leadership and vision have been a cornerstone of the Maine Air National Guard’s success, and his tenure as commander has been marked by operational excellence and innovation,” said Dunn, who presided over Roy’s promotion ceremony. “I wish him great success in his new opportunity.”



During his comments, Gillis thanked his wife, Marcia, and his daughters, Valery, Mackenzie, and Delainy, for their continued support even following a brief period of retirement. His mother and numerous family members and friends were in attendance.

“Everyone in this hangar has had an impact on my career, an effect on my leadership style, from the youngest Airman, to the oldest retiree, and I want to thank you all for helping bring me to this point,” said Gillis. “I’m a second-generation MAINEiac, I’ve seen the proud tradition of those who’ve served before us. The MAINEiac emblem is a reminder of our strengths and talents, and our ability to accomplish even more.”

Gillis, of Glenburn, brings extensive experience, having served in multiple leadership capacities at the 101st Air Refueling Wing throughout his career. Gillis has earned a reputation for his innovative approach to mission success and commitment to the welfare of his fellow Airmen.

After enlisting in the Maine Air National Guard in 1988, Gillis received his commission in 1992 and served with the 132nd Air Refueling Squadron and, as Director of Training for the 101st Operations Support Squadron, he was recognized as an expert in KC-135 Training and established the Air National Guard Tanker Training Advisory Council. He also served as the 101st Air Refueling Wing Commander from November 2021 to October 2023, leading over 850 Airmen to meet worldwide requirements.

In his new position, Gillis oversees the readiness and employment of almost 1,200 Airmen assigned to the Maine Air National Guard across the State of Maine. He is directly responsible for the full spectrum of their command, training, and morale, ensuring combat readiness to support worldwide, state, and local missions.

“The Maine National Guard has demonstrated superior performance and capability, and we know that Brig. Gen. Gillis has all the capabilities and the talents to continue to move us forward at the strategic level,” said Dunn. “We are ready for his leadership and excellence to lead us forward.”

