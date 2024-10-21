Inaugural case management conference connects community partners

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center hosted its first Case Management Conference at the People’s First Center Oct. 18.

Spearheaded by CRDAMC’s case managers, the aim was to foster community health and wellness by exchanging knowledge and building partnerships with local care management organizations.

CRDAMC’s case managers are integrated across a variety of medical units, such as inpatient case management, discharge planning, Soldier medicine clinics, and Family Medicine and Community Based Medical Homes. They also coordinate care in specialty areas like OB/GYN, the Soldier Recovery Unit, pain management, outpatient behavioral health, Traumatic Brain Injury, pediatrics, and internal medicine.

The conference was the culmination of Case Managers Week celebrated from October 14-18 to give back to the community and highlight the invaluable role case managers play in healthcare.

Maronica McCoy, a CRDAMC registered nurse and nurse case manager, underscored the importance of case managers in shaping the future of healthcare.

“Through trust, quality and integrity, case managers want to be the first choice in healthcare for CRDAMC staff, patients, and network partners,” McCoy said.

She emphasized that the conference provided a platform to bridge gaps in case management, giving professionals the tools they need to improve patient care coordination and outcomes.

More than 60 community partners attended the conference and found value in the event. Speakers provided relevant, up-to-date information to help care for veterans, youth, patients in hospice and those with disabilities, to name just a few. Attendees expressed their desire to serve the military through their community partnerships with Fort Cavazos.

Diann McGuire, nurse case manager at the CRDAMC Family Medicine Residency Center, spoke about how case managers play a critical role in assisting patients and their families through medical challenges.

“Active-duty service members, retirees, and their families are eligible for case manager support at CRDAMC, and every clinic provides access to a case manager,” McGuire explained.

She added that while providers often request case managers for their patients, patients can also submit a referral through the GENESIS patient portal. Check out the CRDAMC website for more information on case management at https://darnall.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Case-Management.

“The community conference is so beneficial by providing education, resources, and tools,” McGuire said. “It allows us to network with case managers from all over Texas, which helps reduce hospital readmissions and promotes healthier outcomes.”

Col. Ekerette Akpan, deputy assistant director of medical services at CRDAMC, delivered closing remarks. “Your work often goes unnoticed, but it’s never unappreciated. You make a difference in the lives of our patients and families, and for that, we are deeply grateful,” Akpan said.

He emphasized that the key to success lies in collaboration and networking with community partners, which ultimately strengthens the healthcare system and bridges gaps in care.

