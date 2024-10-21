U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division Personnel Support Hawaii Wildfires Recovery

Photo By Susan Lee | A debris crew works to remove debris from the last multi-unit residential property,...... read more read more Photo By Susan Lee | A debris crew works to remove debris from the last multi-unit residential property, The Spinnaker condominiums, in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' debris removal program, August 26, 2024. The completion of all residential debris removal in Lahaina is expected in the coming weeks, just over a year after the August 2023 wildfires destroyed more than 2,200 structures. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Susan Lee) see less | View Image Page

WINCHESTER, Va.—Several staff members assigned to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division were activated to support U.S. Army Corps of Engineers response to the Hawaii wildfires.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ mission in assisting local, state and federal partners is in debris removal, construction of temporary housing, and constructing and repairing critical public facilities.



While supporting this mission, Kim Adkins, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division’s operation chief, acted as the Emergency Support Function #3 - Public Works and Engineering Team Leader, serving as the senior USACE advisor to the Federal Emergency Management Agency and managing the overall missions and mission assignments that give USACE the authority and resources to execute our missions.



“During my time on Maui, USACE met or was working towards several important milestones in our missions,” said Adkins. “For the debris mission, USACE finished clearing debris off of all residential properties in the affected area. This was a critical milestone, as residents will soon be able to begin rebuilding. For temporary housing, USACE is nearing completion of our site preparation for the Kilohana Group Site, a group housing site that will allow displaced residents to return to the Lahaina area while they rebuild.”



While in Hawaii Anthony (Tony) Sirna, a certified Geographic Information Systems Professional (GISP) and Division GIS Program Coordinator for Transatlantic Middle East District who supported the relief efforts from Jan. to April 2024, assisted primarily with the debris removal mission, assisting in creating maps and updating the system.



“The debris team uses a sophisticated GIS system to collect and process information,” said Sirna. “The system is also used to share information with both external and internal audiences.”



At the height of the debris removal, the team was processing hundreds of inquiries each month.



When Sirna was ready to depart Hawaii he created a continuity document for future GIS staff to use.



He found the experience to be extremely positive and is already assisting with other USACE missions. Sirna volunteered to assist in the Hurricane Helene recovery efforts where he is using his skills to assist in the establishment of a Recovery Field Office in Western North Carolina.



“I loved supporting the Maui mission. I am very proud of the work we have done for the devastated survivors in Maui,” said Sirna. “This was a great experience that I recommend to everyone. I love emergency management missions.”



Read more about Sirna’s experiences here: https://www.army.mil/article/273694



On Aug. 8, 2023, due to dry and windy conditions, several damaging wildfires spread on the Hawaiian Islands of Maui and Hawaii. On Aug. 10, the affected areas received a FEMA declaration of major disaster, authorizing federal assistance. The wildfires caused fatalities and injuries, as well as damage to hundreds of structures across different communities. The recovery efforts are ongoing.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is a major Army command with a broad set of missions and capabilities. One of its missions is to provide assistance, within its authorities, when natural disasters or other emergencies occur.



The Transatlantic Division provides engineering solutions for our mission partner’s toughest full spectrum challenges in one of the most complex construction environments in the world that includes 21 nations stretching from Northeast Africa across the Middle East to Central and South Asia. The organization has oversight of well over $5 billion in projects throughout the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility, as well as dedicated support to the U.S. Special Operations Command.