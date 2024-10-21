20th CBRNE Command Soldier recognized for excelling in US Army leadership course

Photo By Marshall Mason | Col. Phillip P. Murrell (left), the deputy commanding officer of the 20th Chemical,...... read more read more Photo By Marshall Mason | Col. Phillip P. Murrell (left), the deputy commanding officer of the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, presents Cpl. Jonathan L. Hoffman (right) with an Army Achievement Medal during a ceremony on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. Hoffman, a Human Resources Specialist at the 20th CBRNE Command, was recognized for earning a 3.99 grade point average in the Basic Leader Course on Fort Drum, New York. U.S. Army photo by Marshall R. Mason. see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. – A Soldier from the U.S. military’s premier Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) command was recognized for earning a 3.99 grade point average in the Basic Leader Course on Fort Drum, New York.



Cpl. Jonathan L. Hoffman, a Human Resources Specialist at the 20th CBRNE Command, excelled during the 22-day leadership course that was also attended by many Infantry Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division.



Col. Phillip P. Murrell, the deputy commanding officer of the 20th CBRNE Command, presented Hoffman with an Army Achievement Medal during a ceremony on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.



“The secret to my success was the time and attention to detail I put into everything. Staying in the barracks at the Noncommissioned Officer Academy, I had a lot of time to dedicate to each assessment. I familiarized myself with each rubric and spent as much time as needed preparing to ensure I earned the best grade I could,” said Hoffman.



Originally from Florence, Arizona, Hoffman attended Grand Canyon University before joining the Army.



Hoffman said he joined the Army because he was unable to finish college due to financial reasons and needed to find a new career path.



“My stepdad recommended I consider the Army and my mom, having served in the past, supported that recommendation,” said Hoffman. “I went to speak to a recruiter, and I liked the numerous opportunities he said the Army would provide, so I decided to enlist.”



Hoffman serves in the G1 Human Resources Directorate of the 20th CBRNE Command.



The G1 Directorate develops, manages and executes manpower and personnel plans, programs and policies across the 20th CBRNE Command.



Headquartered on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, the deployable and multifunctional 20th CBRNE Command is home to 75 percent of the Active-Duty U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) specialists, as well as the 1st Area Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination teams and Nuclear Disablement Teams.



Soldiers and Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command deploy from 19 bases in 16 states to confront and defeat the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and multinational operations.



Hoffman said his most memorable Army experience so far has been representing the Headquarters and Headquarters Company during the 20th CBRNE Command Best Warrior Competition on Fort Stewart, Georgia.



The five-day Best Squad Competition included teams from the 20th CBRNE Command Headquarters and Headquarters Company; Fort Cavazos, Texas-based 48th Chemical Brigade, Fort Carson, Colorado-based 71st EOD Group; and Fort Campbell, Kentucky-based 52nd EOD Group. The squad from the 48th Chemical Brigade came in first place.



“Getting out of the office and competing in Soldier tasks I don’t commonly use was a unique experience that I thoroughly enjoyed,” said Hoffman, adding that he plans to continue to seek positions of greater responsibility in the U.S. Army. “My future plans are to finish my degree and commission as an Adjutant General Officer.”