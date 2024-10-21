Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fitness and fun: 97 MSG hosts sports day

    Fitness and fun: 97 MSG hosts sports day

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Thrasher, 97th Contracting Flight client systems

    ALTUS AFB, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Miyah Gray 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    Airmen from the 97th Mission Support Group hosted a sports day at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 18, 2024. Featuring a lineup of 12 activities, the event encouraged Airmen to engage in friendly competition while highlighting the importance of health and readiness. More than 350 participants joined in the fun, with the 97th Civil Engineer Squadron taking first place in the overall competition.

