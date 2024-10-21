Fitness and fun: 97 MSG hosts sports day

Airmen from the 97th Mission Support Group hosted a sports day at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 18, 2024. Featuring a lineup of 12 activities, the event encouraged Airmen to engage in friendly competition while highlighting the importance of health and readiness. More than 350 participants joined in the fun, with the 97th Civil Engineer Squadron taking first place in the overall competition.
