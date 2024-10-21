Fitness and fun: 97 MSG hosts sports day

Photo By Airman Lauren Torres | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Thrasher, 97th Contracting Flight client systems...... read more read more Photo By Airman Lauren Torres | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Thrasher, 97th Contracting Flight client systems technician, throws a frisbee to Master Sgt. Donald Fisher, 97th Civil Engineer Squadron facilities superintendent, during the 97th Mission Support Group sports day event at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 18, 2024. The event featured a line up of 12 activities, including volleyball, basketball, and ultimate frisbee. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Torres) see less | View Image Page

Airmen from the 97th Mission Support Group hosted a sports day at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 18, 2024. Featuring a lineup of 12 activities, the event encouraged Airmen to engage in friendly competition while highlighting the importance of health and readiness. More than 350 participants joined in the fun, with the 97th Civil Engineer Squadron taking first place in the overall competition.