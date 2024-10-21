It’s never too early to get the message out to, "Break the silence. Stop the violence."
Before the sun rose on October 22, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Family Advocacy Manager Mariah Boykin and Domestic Violence Victim Advocate Gisela Robles invited YPG Commander Col. John Nelson, Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare and Garrison Deputy Manager Dan Carter to help spread awareness about domestic violence and resources for help that are available.
They each greeted the workforce as they entered the installation to start their workday.
The key message during Domestic Violence Awareness Month is getting people to speak up, because silence means violence. For resources call the YPG Family Advocacy Program (928)-328-3224.
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 13:42
|Story ID:
|483669
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, YPG leadership promotes domestic violence awareness, by Ana Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.