YPG leadership promotes domestic violence awareness

Photo By Ana Henderson | It’s never too early to get the message out to "Break the silence. Stop the...... read more read more

Photo By Ana Henderson | It’s never too early to get the message out to "Break the silence. Stop the violence." Before the sun rose on October 22, 2024, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Commander Col. John Nelson (left) and Family Advocacy Manager Mariah Boykin (right) help spread awareness about domestic violence and resources for help that are available. They each greeted the workforce as they entered the installation to start their workday. The key message during Domestic Violence Awareness Month is getting people to speak up, because silence means violence. For resources call the YPG Family Advocacy Program (928)-328-3224. see less | View Image Page