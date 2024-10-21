METC, Services Host Military Medicine Career Fair

Photo By Lisa Braun | A high school student tests his skill with reaction light training at the Occupational...... read more read more Photo By Lisa Braun | A high school student tests his skill with reaction light training at the Occupational Therapy Assistant course display during the Military Medicine Career Fair/Recruiting Event on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston October 11. The Military Medicine Career Fair was a collaboration between METC, the Navy Medical Training Support Center, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, and Air Force 59th Training Group to support military medicine recruiting efforts. see less | View Image Page

The Medical Education and Training Campus (METC) in conjunction with the Navy Medical Training Support Center, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, and Air Force 59th Training Group, hosted the first ever collaborative Military Medicine Career Fair/Recruiting Event at the Fort Sam Houston Community Center on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston October 11.



More than 120 students from several local schools attended the event, which showcased the many enlisted medical career opportunities available in the Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard.



Presenters from 14 METC courses and its Medical Logistics & Facilities Branch, as well as experts with the Defense Medical Modeling and Simulation Office, provided displays and hands-on activities that actively engaged the students and provided a glimpse of what it’s like to work in the various career fields.



In addition, representatives with the Uniformed Services University College of Allied Health Sciences and the METC Degree Bridge Program office shared information about college credits offered to METC graduates for their military training. Army and Navy recruiters were also on hand to provide information and answer questions about enlisted and officer programs.



The career fair presenters enjoyed speaking with students, sharing information, and encouraging their participation in the demonstrations. A group of trainees in the METC Preventive Medicine course manned the preventive medicine display. One of those trainees, Army Sgt. Alyssa Ranker, said she hopes sharing her experience in the course and her excitement for the career field would help students considering a career in the military.



"I'm very grateful for my opportunity as a student to showcase preventive medicine at the career fair,” stated Ranker. “I really enjoy the preventive medicine course and found it easy to share that enthusiasm and knowledge with the public. I also hope our words as students made an impact on the high school students who may have aspirations to join the military."



Students and teachers who attended the event offered plenty of positive feedback. Retired Army Lt. Col. Chad Livingston, Senior JROTC Instructor at Ronald Reagan High School who brought 35 cadets to the event, said that his cadets are eager to participate in more of these types of activities. “I asked each of my cadets, if we had the opportunity to attend this fair next year would they go?’” he shared. “Each one said they would.”



The combined efforts of these organizations effectively engaged students and teachers alike by not only showcasing the myriad health career opportunities in the military, but also the importance of military medicine to the DoD mission.