Coming Back for Seconds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – What do you do if you have always wanted to become a judge advocate, but your military does not even have a JAG Corps? You become one anyway … by any means possible … even if that entails repeatedly training for months on end in a country thousands of miles away.



That’s exactly how Maj. Takumi Yamada found himself once again in Charlottesville, attending the 73rd Graduate Degree Program at The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School. “I applied for it for two years,” said Yamada. “Since 2021 when I was a Command and General Staff student in Japan.



“I wanted to become a lawyer ever since I was an officer candidate. However, I could not get the chance because JGSDF (Japan Ground Self-Defense Force) does not have a JAG Corps.”



That one tiny inconsequential detail did not deter the combat engineer platoon leader. “My biggest motivation to join [the Japanese army] was majoring in international law at my university,” explained Yamada. “I tried to understand the theories more practically. In other words, to be a player [on the global stage].”



Yamada’s long and winding road to become a judge advocate began in 2017 with the 204th Officer Basic Course. “National Security Law was my favorite subject. I knew the subject was deeply connected to my specialty and career,” said Yamada. “I also liked PT (physical training) at 6 a.m.”



Military Justice on the other hand forced Yamada to hit the books for hours and hours. “Japan Ground Self-Defense Force has no courts martial. In other words, I had no [experience] as a prosecutor or [defense attorney] and had never studied criminal law,” admitted Yamada. “So, understanding the concept and structure of the [Uniform Code of Military Justice] forced me to spend a lot of time sitting in front of my desk.”



Despite the intense studying, Yamada fondly recalls the nearly 11 weeks he spent in Charlottesville. “The best memory was the Army-Navy [football] game,” shared Yamada. “I had never watched such a prominent American sports game. I got to know how Americans regard sports entertainment as important as culture.”



Even though Yamada is a combat engineer by day, he has applied knowledge of the law gained at TJAGLCS to his everyday job. And is excited about more opportunities to do so in the future. “My favorite assignment was as an operation and training officer in a combat engineer battalion. That assignment involved drafting plans and training issues,” said Yamada. “All of those responsibilities were deeply connected to legal affairs, such as domestic laws and Law of Armed Conflict.



“I prefer being a judge advocate to combat engineer because JAG is more closely connected and related to strategic activities in my country. I am intensely looking forward to serving as a legal advisor.”



Being a geo-bachelor yet again has forced Yamada to hone not only his legal skills, but also his culinary skills. He takes turns making dinner with his fellow international military students. “I miss my family the most from home!” exclaimed Yamada. “And some fresh seafood, which I can enjoy in a fishing harbor 15 minutes away.”



He plans to reunite with his wife and two young children, for the winter holidays in Hawaii. In the meantime, Yamada is busy making new memories here in Charlottesville. “I enjoy a local burger spot on the downtown mall. I also plan to visit Shenandoah National Park for hiking and trail running.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.23.2024 Date Posted: 10.22.2024 12:20 Story ID: 483661 Location: CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coming Back for Seconds, by Jane Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.