Interoperability, Innovation, and Deterrence to Win: 2024 FVEY A4 Collaboration Forum

The Five Eyes (FVEY) alliance, comprised of the United Kingdom, United States, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, held the third annual FVEY A4 Collaboration Forum from October 7-10, 2024, at Royal Air Force High Wycombe, England.



Leading with the theme of "Interoperability, Innovation, and Deterrence to Win,” the purpose of the forum was to strengthen relationships, accelerate interoperability, and develop a collaborative way forward for shared FVEY partner basing and logistics interests. In addition to formal discussions, FVEY A4 leaders signed a new charter and visited historical WWII sites during the event.



There were 37 people in attendance including; Air Commodore Craig Watson, United Kingdom, Lt. Gen. Tom Miller, United States, Air Commodore Sandy Turner, Australia, Group Captain Adam Death, New Zealand, Col. Patrick Dubé, Canada.



During the forum, interoperability objectives included reinforcing working groups relationships that focus on interoperability at the point of need; integrating logistics efforts to increase strategic capabilities through information sharing, joint and coalition exercises; and identifying opportunities to train, prepare, and build readiness for collective maintenance, logistics, engineering, and force protection functions.



The Forum focused on innovation by identifying changes with evolving requirements and operational lessons learned that impact the global A4 Enterprise. Partner nations shared achievements in technology, processes, and equipment to provide greater collective warfighting advantage. Key leaders from each nation discussed new and emerging adversarial technologies and initiatives that impact the achievement of FVEY A4 Forum objectives.



Deterrence topics concentrated on the assessment of the current security environment and integration of working group activities to enhance alignment across the FVEY A4 communities. Senior leaders discussed leveraging logistics interoperability using joint, coalition operations, and exercises. “The annual FVEY A4 Forum showcases our FVEY A4 leaders’ commitment to enhancing deterrence through improved interoperability to sustain combined theater concepts of operations,” said Lt. Gen. Tom Miller, Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, Headquarters U.S. Air Force A4. “It is imperative that we continue forging open lines of communication, learn from each other, and identify opportunities for strengthening interoperability.”



At the conclusion of the forum, partner nations had resolved key roadblocks that hampered FVEY interoperability and interchangeability, remained steadfast to accelerating efforts to overcome roadblocks, and leveraged coalition of lessons learned to deliver focused impacts across the FVEY nations.