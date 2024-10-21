Thousands attend JBSA Military Retiree Appreciation Day at BAMC

Photo By Lori Newman | A military retiree tests his grip strength at the Occupational Therapy table during...... read more read more Photo By Lori Newman | A military retiree tests his grip strength at the Occupational Therapy table during the Joint Base San Antonio Military Retiree Appreciation Day at Brooke Army Medical Center, JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Oct. 19, 2024. The annual event featured more than 80 services, with representatives available to provide health screenings, information, and activities. (DoD Photo by Lori Newman) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (Oct. 22, 2024) – More than 10,000 service members, military retirees and their family members attended the JBSA Military Retiree Appreciation Day at Brooke Army Medical Center, Oct. 19.



The annual event featured more than 80 services, with representatives available to provide health screenings, information, and activities. Flu and COVID-19 vaccinations were available to attendees, as well as blood pressure checks, retirement briefings, mammograms, ordering prescription glasses and much more.



The event began with an opening ceremony featuring Air Force Brig. Gen. Randy Oakland, 502nd Air Base Wing commander, Army Col. Mark Stackle, BAMC commander, and special guest Maria Bentinck, Army Retirement Services director.



Oakland thanked everyone who supported the event including the JBSA-Fort Sam Houston Retiree Council, BAMC’s Patient Experience team and the personnel throughout BAMC and JBSA.



“Your tireless planning and execution ensure that our retiree community is well informed and engaged,” Oakland said. “Your dedication to providing outreach and support is what makes this possible, and we appreciate your commitment to our retirement community.



“These amazing people are here for you,” he said, addressing those in attendance. “It's our hope that you will find all the resources you are looking for, have all your questions answered, and that you will also share this relevant information with your friends and family.”



The general also asked for feedback to help improve services for military retirees and their families. “It is really crucial for us to understand your needs and to try to do our best to make improvements for you,” Oakland said.



Stackle echoed his comments.



“The tremendous partnership that goes into putting this event together is something that I'm very proud of,” Stackle said. “I will tell all of you that this is probably one of the highlights of the BAMC year. The reason this event is such a highlight is because it gives us an opportunity to serve all of you, the family members, the veterans, and the retirees who have given so much to our country. We just want to say, ‘thank you’ for everything that you've done for our country.”



Bentinck began by asking people to shout out their service slogan to determine which service branch had the most representation at the event.

The Army’s “Hooah” was the loudest among the services represented.



She also spoke about what the military is doing to support retired service members.



“We work with the other services to ensure that the benefits, the respect, and the services our entire community worked and fought so hard for are available, and that we continue to fight for them,” Bentinck said. “We're doing such things as making sure that we have the ability to communicate with retirees across all services. We want to make sure that you are informed of your benefits and your entitlements.”



She encouraged the retirees to share their stories and help recruit young people to join the military.



“We want you to get out and tell those stories that you have regarding what it truly means to serve our nation,” Bentinck said. “The sacrifices that you made. The sacrifices that you continue to make. We ask that you volunteer in your community. Your community needs you as well.”



This year, for the first time, representatives from the Bexar County Clerk’s Office were on hand to offer military veteran’s assistance with getting copies of their DD214 Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty, along with other services.



Andres Lira said it was his first time attending the event.



“It was very useful,” Lira said. “We found out a lot of stuff that we didn't know.”



One of the first attendees to arrive was a 97-year-old retired WWII veteran who drove himself to the event early that morning.



“He wanted to get through the gate before it got too busy,” said Felix Santiago-Torres, a member of the JBSA-Fort Sam Houston Retiree Council. “He remained for nearly three hours and went to the majority of the tables and clinics. He was very pleased as well as thankful as he departed, and as cheerful as when he arrived.”