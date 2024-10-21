Cannon Child & Youth Programs team receives DoD certification

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO — The Child and Youth Programs team at Cannon AFB earned its five-star Department of Defense Certification by displaying excellent performance during an Annual Unannounced Higher Headquarters Inspection, here, this year.



Cannon AFB’s CYP professionals aid The Steadfast Line’s mission readiness by providing center-based and in-home childcare for service members’ child dependents ranging from ages two weeks to 18 years, allowing Airmen to focus on the mission.



The Youth Center offers after-school and summer programs, as well as open recreation for youth ages 9 to 18. The fee-based after-school program features structured activities like cooking, life skills classes, day trips, crafts, contests and movie nights. Teens can explore various careers and earn college scholarship money through the Youth Employment Skills Program.



The Unannounced Higher Headquarters Inspection is an annual inspection to ensure CYP programs continuously meet guidelines to operate. DOD inspectors can appear without notice to conduct observations, check files and review training records to ensure CYP operations are complying with official guidelines when providing care.



“With childcare, you need guidelines to be held accountable to ensure protocol is followed,” said Kacie Blackmon, Child and Youth Programs Flight Chief. “A person’s child is their entire world. People have peace of mind knowing we hold ourselves to the highest standards and policies by staying five-star certified.”



Inspections cover areas around the base, including the Cannon AFB and Chavez Child Development Centers, Family Child Care Programs, School Age Care Programs, Youth Programs and School Liaison Programs. If certification requirements are not met, programs provided by the CYP team can be shut down until recertification has been achieved.



“Having child care close to home gives members comfort knowing their children are secure and guidelines are being followed,” Blackmon said. “That’s how we stay at a higher certification rating than 75% of other childcare facilities.”



Maintaining training and file management currency allows Cannon AFB CYP programs to operate year-round with their 5-star certification, following DOD policies and upholding the highest standards.



“We follow Air Force Instructions and ensure our training and file management stay up to date so that we are ready for inspections that could happen at any given time,” said Blackmon.



By adhering to guidelines and maintaining high-quality care, the Cannon AFB CYP team plays a crucial role in The Steadfast Line’s mission to generate unconventional airpower for the joint force globally, providing peace of mind to 27th SOW Air Commandos while they fulfill the Nation’s demands.



For more information on Cannon AFB’s CYP and other child development programs, visit: https://cannonforce.com/youth-center/.

