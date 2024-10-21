Tripoli Sailors Enlist Future Sailors

By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley

USS Tripoli Public Affairs



SAN FRANCISCO – Sailors assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) received a Flag Letter of Commendation (FLOC) for helping future Sailors enlist in the Navy as part of the ‘Every Sailor a Recruiter’ (ESAR) program, Oct. 11, 2024.

Three Sailors, Aviation Boatswains Mate (Fuel) 2nd Class Julio Flores, from Olongapo, Philippines, Yeoman 2nd Class Nicholas Segismundo, from Waianae, Hawaii, and Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Malcom Saunders, from Greensborough, North Carolina, received FLOCs for their efforts in helping a future Sailors enlist in the Navy.

A Flag Letter of Commendation is an award that is given from a flag officer to service members who make significant contributions to the command they are serving or the Navy as whole. The award is proof of their dedication and willingness to improve the Navy. Additionally, the FLOC helps service members with advancement opportunities.

The Sailors received this award as part of the ESaR program. The ESaR program was made to encourage active-duty Sailors to share their stories with people in the community to help encourage them to join the Navy.

“Every Sailor is an ambassador for the Navy,” said Commander Stephen Brown, the Chaplain aboard Tripoli. “We all have stories to tell about our time in the Navy, and maybe those stories will inspire people to join.”

Flores helped his cousin, now Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Levi Arciaga, from San Diego, enlist in the Navy.

“He wanted to turn his life around,” said Flores. “I told him he’s a smart guy and the Navy could use more people like him.”

After Flores explained some of the support the Navy would provide, such as financial aid and educational opportunities, Arciaga enlisted. Arciaga shipped to Navy boot camp in Great Lakes, Illinois, in April of 2024.

Saunders helped Kaden Parks, the son of Tripoli’s Maintenance and Material Management coordinator, Master Chief Hull Maintenance Technician Jamey Parks, with enlisting as a Master-at-Arms (MA).

“Master Chief’s son had expressed interest in joining the Navy as an MA,” said Saunders. “So when he came in I sat him down and told him what he would be getting into when he enlisted.”

After Saunders explained his job responsibilities and experiences in the Navy, Kaden became more interested. Saunders was able to direct him to other MAs to provide additional information. Kaden shipped to Navy boot camp in September of 2024.

Segismundo convinced his younger brother, Chrystian Segismundo, to join the service with the stability that comes with the Navy.

“I told him I didn’t have to worry about where I slept, what I ate, or if I’ll be fired or not,” said Segismundo. “I told him I felt safe in the Navy because I knew I would be taken care of.”

Job security in a good paying job, and housing and meal entitlements were a contributing factor for Chrystian. He took the oath of enlistment on August 10th, completed Navy boot camp in October of 2024 and is awaiting orders for his first duty station.

The ESaR program is excellent for both current Sailors who will be recognized for their contributions on helping future Sailors into the Navy, as well as future Sailors who will get better informed about the Navy from the experiences of real people who serve. Together both current and future Sailors will make a better stronger Navy.

-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.11.2024 Date Posted: 10.22.2024 11:35 Story ID: 483655 Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tripoli Sailors Enlist Future Sailors, by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.