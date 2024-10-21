Michigan Tech Honored with DCSA’s Jack Donnelly Award for Excellence in Counterintelligence

Photo By John Joyce | Andrew Lochli, Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency assistant director for...... read more read more Photo By John Joyce | Andrew Lochli, Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency assistant director for Counterintelligence and Insider Threat, presents the Jack Donnelly Award for Excellence in Counterintelligence to Steve Tomaszewski, chairman of Michigan Technological University's Board of Trustees, who accepts the award on behalf of the university's Keweenaw Research Center. The award - presented at the MTU Board of Trustees meeting on Oct. 11, 2024 - is given only to entities that are cleared by the federal government to deter, detect and disrupt the theft of classified information, recognized MTU for being a national leader in counterintelligence. Rick Koubek, Michigan Technological University president, is pictured in the background. see less | View Image Page

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Andrew Lochli recounted the history and purpose of the Jack Donnelly Award for Excellence in Counterintelligence and why Michigan Technological University (MTU) was selected by the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) for the prestigious honor.



By the end of the day, his words about the award and the university’s crucial impact on national security were featured throughout Michigan’s print and broadcast news media.



“In fiscal year 2023, Michigan Tech personified a shining example of what it takes to hold steadfast to a strong security and insider threat program,” Lochli, the DCSA assistant director for Counterintelligence and Insider Threat, told university leaders, staff, faculty, students and community members in addition to DCSA, FBI and elected officials at the MTU Board of Trustees meeting held Oct. 11.



“MTU is a key supporter of the Army futures command, Navy, Air Force and DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) programs,” said Lochli. The university “is recognized as a leader in risk mitigation and has built counterintelligence focused culture in implementing processes within their program to detect, deter, mitigate and expeditiously report suspicious contact activities to DCSA and other government agencies.”



Journalists from TV6, WILX 10 and the Daily Mining Gazette were among guests who captured the award presentation and a series of speeches via video, audio and photographs. After his keynote speech, Lochli formally presented the Jack Donnelly Award to Steve Tomaszewski, chairman of MTU's Board of Trustees, who accepted it on behalf of the university's Keweenaw Research Center.



The award – presented to companies and institutions cleared by the federal government to deter, detect and disrupt the theft of classified information – recognized Michigan Tech for being a national leader in counterintelligence. The university was among five award winners from over 12,500 facilities performing classified work for the federal government that best demonstrated the ability to stop foreign theft of U.S. defense and national security technology.



“We're not able to do this alone. As America's gatekeepers, we are proud to partner with government, industry and academia,” said Lochli while discussing the DCSA-MTU partnership. “We call ourselves America's gatekeepers at DCSA, but you are all there keeping the gate closed alongside us. This is a team sport, and we want our valuable contributors and partners in this fight with us. This is more than just a process or a policy or a good program. This is about people. It's about fairness. It's about trust and it's about integrity.”



As a member of the National Industrial Security Program (NISP), Michigan Technological University facility security personnel collaborate with DCSA subject matter experts who provide timely policy guidance and interpretation of the NISP. The collaboration includes security reviews that evaluate internal processes and NISP operating manual compliance while identifying any potential gaps in security controls.



In response to a reporter’s question after the event, Lochli emphasized that MTU “demonstrated great results” in its security ratings. The collaborative security reviews focus on problem solving and classified information protection. All NISP organizations are subject to a security review on a recurring basis.



“Michigan Tech demonstrated a commitment to counterintelligence and protecting that information – a commitment to collaborating and working with DCSA and other government agencies. We can see the investment beyond compliance in the program and that's what made them so successful this year,” Lochli told Daily Mining Gazette reporter, Garrett Neese, after the ceremony. “They're doing the innovative work we need today, but they are ensuring that that work is protected for our national security, for tomorrow. So, it's critically important. We want that innovation, but we also want to protect (the technology) because we don't want to erode that competitive advantage that the U.S. has in national security defense.”



After the award presentation, Tomaszewski’s remarks focused on congratulating the entire team on behalf of the university.



“This award recognizes the efforts of our research security professionals and their counterintelligence work,” he said. “The award also provides our government partners assurance that Michigan Tech will continue to work diligently with our researchers and their data.”



It also reflects the university’s unity of effort with DCSA and other government agencies that includes suspicious contact reporting, counterintelligence awareness briefings, foreign visitor and foreign travel briefings, international programs, cybersecurity, operational security and engaging leadership.



“The Jack Donnelly award exemplifies the great effort that the university makes to ensure research security, and it reiterates that this work matters,” Rick Koubek, Michigan Tech president, told the audience in his remarks to conclude the ceremony.



“We've long understood the importance of our counterintelligence efforts in helping to maintain our country's advantage in science and technology. Our research security effort protects Michigan, protects personnel, protects our intellectual property, and helps protect our country,” said Koubek. “Michigan Tech collaborated for decades with state and federal partners, forging and strengthening solid partnerships along the way. Through these partnerships and through our counterintelligence efforts, Michigan Tech has built a reputation of being committed to excellence in research security and counterintelligence, and we appreciate DCSA for recognizing this commitment of excellence today, with this award. We look forward to our continued collaboration with our government partners, and we'll continue to do our part to protect our national security.”



The other recipients of the 2023 DCSA Jack Donnelly Award for Excellence in Counterintelligence are:

• AM General, LLC, headquartered in South Bend, Ind.

• Carnegie Mellon University-Software Engineering Institute, headquartered in Pittsburg, Pa.

• Lockheed Martin, headquartered in Bethesda, Md.

• Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, headquartered at Blacksburg, Va.