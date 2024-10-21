Army Cyber Command leaders outline Theater Information Detachment concept

Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) military and civilian leaders led a panel discussing the future of the Army’s Theater Information Advantage Detachments (TIADs) and their impact in cyberspace, in Warriors Corner at the 2024 Association of the U.S. Army annual meeting in Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2024.



The panel opened with ARCYBER Commander Lt. Gen. Maria Barrett’s comments on current threats in cyberspace and how three new TIADs will bolster the Army’s effort to combat our adversaries in the information dimension.



“The speed and scale at which our adversaries are operating in [cyberspace] is speeding up. This is what we’re dealing with,” said Barrett.



The general said to combat our adversaries we need to have more than just doctrine in place. Within the last year, the Army Combined Arms Center created a new doctrinal publication, ADP 3-13, which lays out the fundamentals of information advantage for the Army. The ADP set the framework for the TIADs, which will place information specialists in multiple regions around the world.



“One of the really important things about ADP 3-13 is it introduced information as a dynamic of combat power, making this inherently commander's business,” said Barrett. "But the doctrine isn’t enough. We now have TIADs, and we are going to build three of these detachments, one in Army Pacific, Europe and one at ARCYBER."



Aaron R. Pearce, ARCYBER’s director of Information Advantage, explained the rationale for building the TIADs, and what their mission will be.



ARCYBER leaders said that while the two geographic TIADs will focus within their respective theaters, the transregional focus of the ARCYBER TIAD will be threat focused in line with national defense strategy priorities.



“Information is inherently transregional,” Pearce added. “It doesn’t care about what borders look like and we have to be prepared to follow our adversaries in the information space.”



Pierce went on to say that ARCYBER’s 14 years of experience tackling similar missions makes it uniquely qualified to take on the role of the third TIAD.



The concept of cross-functional cyber teams within the Army is not a new concept. These teams have been created in the past in areas within the Information Advantage Task Force framework in the Pacific and Central Command, but ultimately with a temporary or rotational life span. The new TIADs will be a more permanent unit of information specialists.



“These standing teams will live in their environment, in competition day in and day out, provide their commanders opportunities for information effects to protect against adversary information effects, and be there as a springboard to be at the ready during a crisis,” explained Pearce to a large military and civilian audience.



Mark “Al” Mollenkopf, ARCYBER’s Science Advisor and Chief Analytics Officer, spoke on how people, data platforms and the combination of AI and automation will put these TIADs in a strong position to counter adversaries in the information sphere.



"Although the information dimension is very complex and IT-centric, it is very much a people game,” said Mollenkopf. “Leveraging our people is what will bring us success.”



Mollenkopf detailed about how the TIADs will be comprised of data scientists, software developers and intelligence professionals and how this combination will allow the Army to look at essential elements of the information dimension.



“These TIADs will be leveraging the ARCYBER Technical Warfare Center and the Army Lab to wield their special authorities which will help them gain access to cutting-edge technology,” he said.



Many of these technologies have AI at the forefront and ARCYBER is leading the way, boasting 11 current AI initiatives. Mollenkopf said AI technology will advance how information is filtered, to the benefit of the TIADs and the cyber domain as a whole.



“AI plus automation will help us to do two things. It will help enable the TIAD to have scale in ways they can’t today,” Mollenkopf said. “AI and automation can help us to see trends in data that is difficult to see currently.”



The first TIAD is scheduled to stand up in 2025.



-----------------------



ABOUT U.S. ARMY CYBER COMMAND: U.S. Army Cyber Command integrates and conducts cyberspace operations, electromagnetic warfare, and information operations, ensuring decision dominance and freedom of action for friendly forces in and through the cyber domain and the information dimension, while denying the same to our adversaries.



ARCYBER ON THE WEB: https://www.arcyber.army.mil

ARMY CYBER ON THE U.S. ARMY WEBSITE: https://www.army.mil/armycyber

ARCYBER ON X (Formerly Twitter): https://x.com/ARCYBER

ARCYBER ON INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/armycybercommand

ARCYBER ON LINKEDIN: https://www.linkedin.com/us-army-cyber-command

ARCYBER ON FLICKR: https://www.flickr.com/photos/army-cyber

ARCYBER TALENT MANAGEMENT ON FACEBOOK:

https://www.facebook.com/ArmyCyberCommandTalentManagement



Interested in the challenge of joining the Army Cyber team? Check out military and civilian cyber career and employment opportunities by clicking on the "Careers" tab at www.arcyber.army.mil

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.22.2024 Date Posted: 10.22.2024 10:44 Story ID: 483646 Location: US Web Views: 27 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Cyber Command leaders outline Theater Information Detachment concept, by SFC Kyle Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.