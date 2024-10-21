19th Air Force Command Team visits Holloman AFB

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. -- U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 19th Air Force commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Keith Scott, 19th Air Force command chief, visited Holloman for an immersion tour from Oct. 7-8, 2024.



The purpose of the visit was for Kreuder and Scott to gain a firsthand perspective of the installation's capabilities, interact with Airmen, and coordinate potential ways the 19th Air Force could assist Holloman’s mission.



"These visits are crucial for any total force improvements," said Kreuder. “They provide insight into the day-to-day operations at the wing level. Ultimately, this is about ensuring every Airman has the resources and support to execute the mission effectively.”



Holloman is responsible for producing more than half of the Air Force’s F-16 Viper pilots and the majority of MQ-9 Reaper aircrew.



“Holloman plays a critical role in shaping the future of airpower,” said U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander. “Maj. Gen. Kreuder and Chief Master Sgt. Scott's visit allowed us to demonstrate our capabilities firsthand and discuss how we can continue to advance our training programs to meet the evolving demands of the mission.”



Throughout Kreuder and Scott’s tour on base, they spoke with Airmen from around the wing. The squadrons' and groups' abilities were on display, introducing the command team to a unique opportunity to participate in various hands-on tasks, from changing the tire of an F-16 to piloting an MQ-9 for the first time.



“Being able to experience just a little bit of what our Airmen do every day was a great opportunity,” said Kreuder. “Our members are rising to the challenge, adapting seamlessly, and demonstrating the importance of the Mission Ready Airmen concept.”



As the 19th Air Force commander, Kreuder oversees more than 32,000 total force personnel. These tours provide valuable insight into the factors that affect the overall mission and better prepare our Airmen for Great Power Competition.



"It's the men and women who raised their right hand to support and defend our nation that make our Air Force great," said Kreuder. “Team Holloman is putting its people first and developing our Airmen for the next fight; it’s an honor to watch them get after their mission.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.22.2024 Date Posted: 10.22.2024 10:12 Story ID: 483643 Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 19th Air Force Command Team visits Holloman AFB, by SrA Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.