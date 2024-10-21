Joint Pathology Center Achieves ISO 15189:2022 Accreditation, Highlighting Commitment to Patient Safety and Pathology Excellence

The Defense Health Network National Capital Region (DHN-NCR) is proud to announce that the Joint Pathology Center (JPC) has achieved accreditation to the new ISO 15189:2022 standard, emphasizing patient safety and quality management. This accreditation reaffirms DHN-NCR’s dedication to providing superior pathology services for the Department of Defense and Veterans Health Administration while advancing research through the nation’s oldest tissue repository.



“Providing comprehensive high-quality secondary pathology consultations to the military and VA health care systems is one of our top priorities,” said JPC Director Colonel Mark D. Lyman, MD, FCAP. “As a federal medical institution, we constantly face changes and risks. Being an ISO 15189-accredited laboratory helps us fulfill our mission.”



The DHN-NCR’s successful transition from ISO 15189:2012 to ISO 15189:2022 underscores its proactive approach to addressing evolving standards in risk-based thinking. The College of American Pathologists (CAP), which administers the ISO 15189 accreditation program, conducted an onsite assessment on October 2 to ensure the JPC meets the latest standards. These changes will enable the laboratory to further its commitment to clinical excellence and patient safety through a refined quality management system.



The JPC holds dual accreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP) and ISO 15189, both considered the gold standard in laboratory quality and safety. While CAP accreditation is a comprehensive certification for laboratories, the JPC’s ISO 15189 accreditation is voluntary and takes quality management to the next level. ISO 15189 accreditation signifies a collaborative approach to process and system improvement, helping the JPC establish and maintain high standards for change management, risk management, and continuous quality enhancement. As the only federal laboratory with ISO 15189 accreditation, the JPC sets a benchmark for innovation and reliability within the Defense Health Agency.



“We are incredibly proud of the Joint Pathology Center’s hard work and commitment to excellence,” said BG Deydre Teyhen, DHN-NCR Director. “Their dedication to patient safety and quality care is a model for laboratories across the region, and I am grateful for their steadfast efforts to meet and exceed these rigorous standards.”



The JPC’s dedication to Health Affairs and the Defense Health Agency’s priorities of innovation and modernization is evident through their pursuit of innovative change, while ensuring patient safety and adhering to JPC’s core values of “people first, integrity always, and innovation in all we do.” With ISO accreditation, the JPC is able to maintain its status as a high-reliability organization, prioritizing patient readiness and safety while advancing digital transformation and virtual health capabilities. The systems and processes established through ISO help the JPC align with DHA’s vision of delivering world-class healthcare that is modern, innovative, and patient-centered.



The CAP 15189 accreditation supports laboratories in developing a robust quality management system that emphasizes transparency, control, and quality improvement, ultimately leading to enhanced patient care. The new version of the ISO standard promotes a culture of proactive risk management rather than reactive risk handling, ensuring that laboratories can address potential issues before they arise.



The Defense Health Network National Capital Region encompasses a range of military treatment facilities dedicated to providing high-quality healthcare to military members, retirees, and their families. Through a commitment to excellence and patient-centered care, DHN-NCR is proud to support the health and well-being of the military community.



For more information about DHN-NCR and our healthcare services, please visit https://www.health.mil/About-MHS/Defense-Health-Networks/DHN-NCR. We are currently open for enrollment at many of our sites, please call Humana Military: TRICARE East at 1-800-444-5445 to enroll today.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.22.2024 Date Posted: 10.22.2024 08:21 Story ID: 483638 Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Pathology Center Achieves ISO 15189:2022 Accreditation, Highlighting Commitment to Patient Safety and Pathology Excellence, by Rick McNamara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.