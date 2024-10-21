Joint Task Force-Micronesia visits Palau for Congressional meetings, Angaur’s 80th Liberation Day

Photo By Shaina Marie ONeal | NGERULMUD, Republic of Palau (Oct. 7, 2024) - Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Joint...... read more read more Photo By Shaina Marie ONeal | NGERULMUD, Republic of Palau (Oct. 7, 2024) - Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Joint Task Force-Micronesia, joined a congressional delegation that included Sen. Joe Manchin, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Congressman Wiley Nickel, and Congressman Greg Pence, in Koror, Republic of Palau, Oct. 7. The delegation met with President Surangel Whipps, Jr. of the Republic of Palau, President Wesley Simina of the Federated States of Micronesia, and Minister Jess Gasper, Jr. of the Republic of the Marshall Islands for bilateral meetings. During the meetings, leaders discussed their continued support of the relationship between the U.S. and the Pacific island nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O'Neal) see less | View Image Page

KOROR, Republic of Palau – Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Joint Task Force-Micronesia joined a delegation of governmental leaders for talks in the Republic of Palau, Oct. 4-9.



U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, chair of the Senate committee on Energy and Natural Resources; Sen. Lisa Murkowski, member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources; Rep. Wiley Nickel; and Rep. Greg Pence held bilateral engagements with President Surangel Whipps, Jr. of the Republic of Palau, President Wesley Simina of the Federated States of Micronesia, and Minister Jess Gasper, Jr of the Republic of the Marshall Islands during the visit.



The delegation discussed their continued support of Pacific island nations, with which the U.S. shares a strong and longstanding relationship.



“The region’s security environment continues to evolve and it is important for us to further strengthen our regional alliances,” Huffman said. “Our combined deterrent is stronger than any challenge and Joint Task Force-Micronesia is committed to ensuring the defense of the Micronesian region as part of the U.S. homeland.”



Huffman also paid a visit to Angaur, Republic of Palau, to celebrate the island’s 80th Liberation Day. Following a ceremony at the Port of Angaur, attendees laid wreaths and flowers at the Palauan, American, and Japanese monuments in honor of the lives of those lost during the Battle of Angaur during World War II.



“On this day, let us renew our commitment to friendship, to unity, and to peace for many more decades to come,” Whipps said during the ceremony. “And let us remember those who sacrificed to ensure the peace and the freedom that we enjoy today.”