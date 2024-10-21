Fort McCoy food-service team completes impressive support for fiscal year 2024

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers with the 238th Quartermaster (Field Feeding) Company conduct operations...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers with the 238th Quartermaster (Field Feeding) Company conduct operations during the 2024 Philip A. Connelly Competition in the U.S. Army Reserve on May 15, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The unit, comprised of 92G (culinary specialist) Soldiers, held their competition under the eyes of Army Reserve evaluators at Logistical Staging Area-Freedom on May 14-15. The 238th is newer concept field feeding unit in the Army Reserve. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

During fiscal year 2024, nearly 74,000 troops trained at Fort McCoy in a variety of venues, and through that whole year the Fort McCoy food-service team was there making sure those troops had all the food supplies they needed.



“The installation’s food-service team always makes sure those needs are met,” said Jim Gouker with the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center (LRC) Food Program Management Office (FPMO).



The FPMO and the LRC Subsistence Supply Management Office (SSMO); the full food-service contractor DCT Inc.; and food suppliers, such as Sysco Foods of Baraboo, Wis., make up the Fort McCoy food-service team.



“The SSMO is one of the busiest organizations during any large training event,” said Andy Pisney in previous articles. Pisney worked as the installation food program manager until recentlt before moving to a new position.



The SSMO orders, receives, and distributes all food and rations necessary for each exercise as well as for units conducting weekend, extended combat, or annual training, Gouker said. The SSMO also oversees the installation central fuel facility. SSMO staff pull dual duty at both building 490 where they unload, store, and issue rations, and they also unload fuel and maintain the Central Fuel Point at building 3010.



During FY 2024, with support from other members of the team, the SSMO put up some impressive support numbers, Gouker said.



For food service in FY 2024, excluding three major exercises, the SSMO supported training with Class I in the following quantities: Meals, Ready-to-Eat (MREs), 8,684 meals; Kosher meals, 38; Halal meals, 118; Sun Meadow meals, 6,580; Unitized Group Rations (UGRs), 1,450 cases; UHT milk, 2,506 cases; bagged ice, 1,238 bags; and additional enhancements such as cereal, fresh fruit, salad mix, and salad dressings.



For food service for the 86th Training Division’s Combat Support Training Exercise 86-24-02 as well as the 2024 Global Medic exercise, the SSMO supported with Class I in the following quantities: MREs, 100,992 meals; UGRs, 99,316 servings; UHT milk, 51,840 containers; bagged ice, 110,140 pounds; and additional enhancements.



For the 87th Training Division’s Warrior Exercise 87-24-02, the SSMO supported the exercise with Class I in the following quantities: MREs, 17,964 meals; UGRs, 62,844 meals; UHT milk, 19,602 containers; bagged ice, 42,000 pounds; and additional enhancements.



For the Mobilization Support Force — Exercise ’24, the SSMO supported training with Class I in the following quantities: MREs, 1,104 meals; Kosher meals, 6; Halal meals, 8; UGRs, 942 cases; bagged ice, 90 bags; and additional enhancements.



“And in the garrison dining facilities in buildings 1362 and 50, during FY 2024, we served 201,179 meals,” Gouker said.



The UGRs are likely the biggest items in use by the numerous Army Reserve field feeding teams that participated in the training, Gouker said. Unitized Group Rations require food-service capability — a food-service specialist — to prepare. These rations are configured in 50-person modules and contain meat, starch, vegetables, condiments, and beverages.



Through all of FY 2024, Gouker said the food-service team worked hard to meet mission requirements, and they were successful.



