U.S. Coast Guard, Korea Coast Guard strengthen partnership through shared training and cultural exchange in Guam

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Yandel Lopez | Members of the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Station Apra Harbor conduct a search and rescue exercise and crew exchange with members of the Korea Coast Guard (KCG) training ship KCG 3011 Badaro (바다로호) on Oct. 9, 2024, in Apra Harbor, Guam.

SANTA RITA, Guam — U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Team Guam and Korea Coast Guard (KCG) crews completed a successful week-long visit to Guam from Oct. 7 to 11, 2024, marked by shared exercises, subject matter expert (SME) exchanges, and a cultural "sports day" aimed at enhancing collaboration and fostering camaraderie between the two forces.



The visit, which involved the training ship KCG 3011 Badaro (바다로호) and its crew making their second-ever visit to Guam, focused on strengthening the long-standing partnership between the USCG and KCG in maritime safety and security across the Pacific region. It builds on the trilateral letter of intent signed by representatives from the U.S. Coast Guard, Japan Coast Guard, and Korea Coast Guard in May 2024 to bolster maritime cooperation.



"The collaboration this week reflects our shared dedication to maritime safety and security," said Capt. Jessica Worst, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam. "We've sharpened our operational skills through bilateral training and built lasting relationships that will strengthen our cooperation in the future."



One of the visit's highlights was a Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX), where the crews simulated a man overboard scenario. The exercise demonstrated seamless coordination between the two forces, deploying small boat crews and executing proper search patterns while adjusting to real-time environmental factors. Officials from both sides, including Superintendent General Han Sang Chul, Korea Coast Guard Academy president, and Battalion Chief Roderick Meno from the Guam Fire Department (GFD), observed the exercise from a dedicated platform and discussed near-shore search and rescue dynamics. GFD's involvement highlighted the importance of local partnerships in responding to emergencies in Guam's waters.



The week also featured a series of SME exchanges, with a particularly well-received session on search and rescue (SAR). The SAR exchange included a 30-minute question-and-answer session in which KCG personnel compared their systems and capabilities with those of the USCG. The session was a testament to the mutual learning that takes place in such exchanges, aligning closely with the KCG's mission and providing valuable takeaways for future collaboration.



Complementing the formal exchanges, the two forces participated in a 'sports day,' referred to by the KCG as a 'friendly affair.' The event was not just about competition, but also about building friendships and fostering goodwill. The event featured spirited competitions in basketball, racquetball, and tug of war, leading to new friendships and exchanges of contacts and social media handles.



Senior Superintendent Ha Tae Young, Director of the Academy Affairs Division, expressed his gratitude at the closing ceremony, stating, "We are now emotionally connected, and we look forward to continuing this relationship."



As the Badaro departed Guam, the USCG and KCG reflected on the week's successes, leaving with enhanced operational capabilities and deeper bonds of friendship.



"Our relationship between the U.S. Coast Guard and the Korea Coast Guard is multifaceted, involving cooperative agreements, operational exercises, and collaborative efforts to enforce international sanctions," said Worst. "This partnership enhances maritime security and strengthens diplomatic ties among the nations involved, contributing to stability in the Pacific region. We look forward to future engagements with our Korean partners."



The Korea Coast Guard

The KCG transformed significantly since its establishment in 1953. It became an independent agency under the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries in 2017 after being restructured in 2014. The KCG is responsible for various maritime law enforcement duties, including search and rescue operations and maintaining maritime safety off South Korea's coast. The 295-foot (120 meter) training ship KCG 3011 Badaro (바다로호) has a crew complement of 150 and homeports in Busan, South Korea, where the Korea Coast Guard Academy is also located.



About U.S. Coast Guard Team Guam

U.S. Coast Guard Team Guam, comprising over 350 members across Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, focused on maritime safety, security, and stewardship in Oceania. The team includes U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, U.S. Coast Guard Base Guam, and their sub-units, staffed by dedicated active-duty, reserve, and civilian personnel. With a significant presence in Guam, Saipan, and the Micronesia sub-region, this integrated team focuses on operations and logistics to support maritime safety, security, and stewardship in Oceania and maintains close ties with local communities.



For more information about U.S. Coast Guard actions, please get in touch with CWO Sara Muir, public affairs officer, at sara.g.muir@uscg.mil or uscgforcesmicronesia@gmail.com.

You can also see more in this special video from the KCG Team! https://youtu.be/ojrH3s9DDqg?si=c2VgAUN51kVjq3If