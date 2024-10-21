North Pole Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) tours the 168th Wing

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | U.S. Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Ray Allen of the 168th Maintenace Group...... read more read more Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | U.S. Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Ray Allen of the 168th Maintenace Group discusses the 168th Air Refueling mission with the North Pole Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps students during a tour of the 168th Wing at Eielson Air Force Base, Oct. 17, 2024. The tour began with a comprehensive briefing from the wing commander about the Wing's mission and its crucial role in supporting local and national defense efforts, including the KC-135 Statotanker 24/7 air refueling mission. Students learned about diverse career opportunities in the Air National Guard, U.S. Air Force, and civilian career paths with a part-time opportunity in the Air Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey) see less | View Image Page

EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, Alaska—Recently, the 168th Wing welcomed the North Pole High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) for an informative tour highlighting various aspects of the Alaska Air National Guard's operations. Students had the opportunity to explore critical areas, including survival training, cyber security, civil engineering, vehicle maintenance, security forces, operations, aircraft maintenance, and the KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft.



The tour began with a comprehensive briefing from the wing commander about the Wing's mission and its crucial role in supporting local and national defense efforts. Students learned about the diverse career paths available within the Air National Guard.



As part of the tour, participants engaged with personnel from different units, gaining insight into the day-to-day responsibilities of those serving in the Wing. The hands-on experience allowed students to ask questions and interact with service members, further enriching their understanding of the Air National Guard.



One of the highlights for the students was seeing the KC-135 Stratotanker up close. This aircraft plays a vital role in air refueling, enabling extended missions for military aircraft. The JROTC students were particularly fascinated by the Stratotanker's technology and capabilities, sparking interest in potential careers in aviation and engineering.



The unique opportunity allowed students to explore the inner workings of the Alaska Air National Guard and gain insights into various career fields within the Alaska Air Guard and the U.S. Air Force.



Retired Col. Ed Borneo, the JROTC instructor, emphasized exposing students to diverse career opportunities. "I wanted to provide them a tour of the 168th Air National Guard to broaden their knowledge of opportunities."



Throughout the visit, students engaged with professionals from various career fields, including Civil Engineering, Security Forces, Air Refueling, and Cyber Operations.



Airman 1st Class Martin Ramirez Wilches of the 168th Civil Engineering Squadron shared his journey of pursuing a degree in architecture while simultaneously learning hands-on skills in CE. He explained, "I joined as structures in Civil Engineering to gain practical experience in concrete, flooring, ceilings, and framing."



Martinez also offered insights into basic training and his recent experience.



Staff Sgt. James Gilchrest from the Communications Squadron highlighted the numerous opportunities in cyber fields, emphasizing the growing demand for skilled professionals.



Students were informed about career paths and the benefits of serving in Alaska and worldwide. They learned about part-time service options while pursuing their education and scholarship opportunities to further their academic ambitions.



The experience was enriched by personal stories from pilots, boom operators, cyber security professionals, maintenance professionals, public affairs, and the unit chaplain corps, who all shared their unique perspectives on service and their respective fields.



The students also received an introduction to the KC-135 Stratotanker mission, a pivotal aircraft for air refueling missions. Students learned about the crucial role this aircraft plays in extending the range and endurance of military operations around the globe.