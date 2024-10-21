Marines improve F-35B maintenance efficiency with 3D printing

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, Ariz. – Marine Corps innovation isn't just a buzzword—it happens every day at the tactical, end-user level, where Marines like Staff Sgt. Nicholas Bevan, an airframes technician, and Sgt. Landon Boroday, an aviation machinist, turn challenges into cutting-edge solutions that enhance aviation maintenance and readiness.



In July 2024, Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 13 faced a critical shortage in reamers, precision cutting tools essential to aviation maintenance. The traditional reamers were costly and insufficient due to their lengthy procurement times and limited lifespan.



Bevan and Boroday harnessed their technical expertise and the latest additive manufacturing technology to create an on-demand solution. They developed high-performance reamers with an extended lifespan of 300%, cutting maintenance costs by more than 50%, and reduced the procurement time from three months to same-day production.



On Oct. 10, Maj. Gen. James Wellons, commanding general of 3rd MAW, visited MALS-13 to recognize the Marines’ efforts and award them both the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.



“Staff Sgt. Bevan and Sgt. Boroday's initiative exemplifies the kind of forward-thinking innovation that directly enhances 3rd MAW's readiness,” Wellons said. “Their ability to develop solutions at the tactical level not only saves resources but keeps our aircraft mission-ready. This kind of ingenuity is what keeps 3rd MAW at the forefront of operational excellence.”



Bevan identified the shortfall as Marine Aircraft Group-13, comprised of four F-35B Lightning II squadrons, was preparing for an annual corrosion inspection. The reamers are used to ensure the proper fit and finish of composite materials and fasteners.



“The mission of MALS-13 is to serve as logistics support to the Marine Aircraft Group, such as providing personnel and parts,” Bevan said. “As we were assisting the unit through providing maintainers…we noticed a shortage in the tools needed to remove corrosion.”



Learning that conventional reamers cost approximately $30 each and suffer from rapid wear, Bevan devised a process to produce more durable reamers using chopped carbon fiber strands and high-temperature resin in place of Torlon, a high-performance thermoplastic typically used.



“Torlon is a high strength, highly abrasive material that doesn’t damage the aircraft structure but is still abrasive enough to remove corrosion from the aircraft,” Bevan said. “We have used carbon fiber as an alternative to Torlon, and as a 3D printing material, to make these reamers for the units in-house.”



Addressing the longevity of the reamers, the Marines were also able to create a different design, described as a three-fluted design, that enhances to durability of the reamers.



Boroday’s technical knowledge and expertise in computer-aided design and additive manufacturing made the process possible.



Boroday spearheaded the procurement of two Markforged X7 industrial 3D printers which enabled MALS-13 to produce the aerospace-grade components in house, eliminating reliance on external suppliers. In addition to the reamers, the Marines’ efforts have enabled the production of other vital parts such as corrosion treatment mandrels and radius blocks.



“The versatility of these 3D printers is phenomenal,” Boroday said. “I got the information on which type of reamers the supply section was ordering, I did the math, and figured out it can cost less if we print them internally.”



Boroday also trained more than 20 Marines in additive manufacturing techniques, increasing technical proficiency within MALS-13 and establishing a new standard for maintenance efficiency. This advancement has saved MALS-13 more than $10,000 in tool procurement costs and reduced aircraft downtime across MAG-13 by nearly 20% over a three-month period.



While the Marines’ creative solution saved the squadron time and money, it also demonstrated the advantages of advanced manufacturing in a forward-deployed environment.



“This initiative directly supports the tenets of Marine Corps Force Design by empowering our units to be more self-sufficient and mission-ready in any environment,” Wellons said. “Their contributions are not only improving readiness today but also paving the way for how we approach maintenance and logistics in the future.”



“A whole new door of opportunities has opened for my MOS [military occupational specialty] field, specifically as a machinist,” Boroday said. “Our field is small, and I am proud of anything I can do to showcase what we are capable of.”

